The Lake County Community Fund Board of Directors met April 6 to determine two significant 2021 grant awards — the Lake County Community Grant and the Copper Mountain Resort Award.
The board awarded $32,000 to 13 Lake County nonprofit organizations as part of the community grants program, $9,000 of which was funded by the City of Leadville. The board also awarded $25,000 to six nonprofits under the Copper Mountain grant program.
“Recipients were selected from a tremendously qualified and deserving pool of applicants through a robust and competitive grant review process,” Lake County Community Fund (LCCF) Executive Director John McMurtry said.
Lake County Community Grant
The Lake County Community Grant supports projects that fit within the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education and training, environmental initiatives, and health and wellness. The following organizations were awarded community grant funds:
— Advocates of Lake County was awarded $3,000 to cover upkeep and utilities for the nonprofit’s facilities.
— The Rotary Club of Buena Vista was Awarded $500 to purchase 15 infant/child car seats in partnership with Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue.
— Full Circle of Lake County was awarded $6,250 to fund a family resource support specialist. The specialist will deepen and broaden the work begun within the Lake County Unmet Needs Committee, building on and beyond direct emergency relief to build stronger families in a post-pandemic world.
— St. George Episcopal Church was awarded $8,000 to fund the development of a mobile food pantry. The mobile food pantry will increase food security by addressing barriers to healthy food access such as transportation, affordability and nutrition education.
— Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation was awarded $1,500 to fund the Tabor Youth Collective summer arts program. A collaboration of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation and local and national artists, the program provides summer arts education opportunities for the young people of Lake County.
— Lake County Build a Generation was awarded $1,000 to support the Health and Happiness Project, which is bringing the Lake County community together to work on three community-identified issues related to community health: affordable housing, quality child care for children under five years of age, and a living wage.
— Planned Pethood Leadville was awarded $1,500 to support the purchase of training materials and medical supplies for disease prevention and treatment of adoptable animals, including sponsoring at least one combined clinic for the spaying, neutering and vaccination of community pets.
— National Mining Museum and Hall of Fame was awarded $500 to commission Twin Lakes artist Lexie McMillen to paint an eight-foot-high by 16-foot-wide mural focused on Lake County’s mining heritage and mining’s future.
— Colorado Learning Connections was awarded $1,500. Colorado Learning Connections partners with Project Dream and the Lake County School District. The grant funding will support tutoring for seventh through 11th grade students identified as being at high risk for grade retention.
— Chaffee Housing Trust was awarded $1,500 to support the bilingual Promotores Program, which is designed to assist Lake County residents who need counseling on preparing finances to apply for a mortgage.
— St. Vincent Health was awarded $1,000 to support Cultural Health Navigator Training and Translation Support. The program is focused on eliminating racial and ethnic health disparities in Lake County’s Latino population. The goal is to remove barriers and improve health outcomes and quality of care for all people who require or desire medical care in Lake County.
— CASA of the Continental Divide was awarded $3,940 to fund coaching, training and support for all of Lake County’s child advocate volunteers. CASA’s mission is to strengthen families and communities through trauma-informed advocacy, support and services.
— Cloud City High School was awarded $1,500 to support the development of the Career Readiness Makerspace within the Margaret Pitts campus where Cloud City High School will relocate to in the fall of 2021. The makerspace will contain various career exploration activities designed to foster identified soft skills, such as group collaboration, group critical thinking, flexibility, self-regulation and self-management.
Copper Mountain Resort Grant
Copper Mountain Resort and POWDR, a new grant-making program, funds projects that fit within the areas of outdoor adventure education, development of lifetime sports skills and environmental causes. The objective of the grant is to inspire a healthy, adventurous lifestyle among Lake County youth, promote lifetime sports, and to support environmental causes. The following organizations were awarded Copper Mountain Resort grant funds:
— The Center Early Childhood Programs was awarded $2,000 to fund the learn to ski program for 20 pre-school aged children. The learn to ski program advances the goals of health and wellness, youth-oriented outdoor adventure education and teaching lifetime sports skills.
— Cloud City Conservation Center was awarded $7,000 to fund the expansion of the community composting program and ensure that it is accessible to everyone in our community.
— Get Outdoors Leadville! was awarded $12,000 to support Rockies Rock Adventure Camp, an eight-week summer enrichment camp for first through eighth grade youth. The program will teach human-powered outdoor recreation, place-based environmental education, and character development.
— Leadville Cross-Country Ski Council was awarded $1,000 to fund clubhouse improvements at the Mt. Massive Golf Course clubhouse. The ski council will provide free clinics to students and adults, teaching them how to ski (both classic and skate skiing), along with fun races and social activities.
— Cloud City Curling Club was awarded $2,000 to fund upkeep and maintenance required on the equipment and facilities at the Huck Finn Ice Rink. This includes expanding the area where the ice sheets and retaining wall are built and the installation of lighting and shade structures.
— Mt. Massive Golf Course was awarded $1,000 to fund the “Golf for a Lifetime Campaign.” The objective is to introduce the sport of golf at no cost to all ages through multiple clinics and individual instruction. The funding will support the acquisition of equipment and professional instruction.
