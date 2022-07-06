The Lake County Open Space Initiative and Lake County Government are celebrating the completion of a new stretch of trail at Hayden Meadows with a barbecue and bike tour on Thursday, July 14.
The Crossroads Trail begins near the Hayden Meadows parking lot and extends beneath the U.S. 24 overpass to the west side of the highway. It then connects with County Road 130 and U.S. Forest Service trails that lead to Turquoise Lake and Leadville.
Next week’s grand opening is the culmination of a year of work and years of planning. Since construction began last summer, volunteers have pitched in on several occasions to build the trail, which serves as a vital extension of the Stage and Rail Trail, a route that stretches into Chaffee County.
The event will kick off with a tour of the Crossroads Trail beginning in the Hayden Meadows parking lot at 9 a.m. From there, participants are encouraged to enjoy Hayden Meadows until a barbecue lunch around noon. Trails are open to hiking and biking and there is fishing access at Hayden Pond and the Arkansas River.
Following lunch, Alan Robinson will lead a bike tour from Leadville to Hayden Meadows, a route made possible by the Crossroads Trail. Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue will also host a tour of Fire Station II located directly across the highway from Hayden Meadows at 1 p.m.
