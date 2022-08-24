The Colorado High School Mountain Bike League season kicks off this coming weekend at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville.
Leadville Racing, the Lake County High School mountain bike team, will be competing on Saturday, Aug. 27. The race takes place on both college and county trails. There will be races on Saturday and Sunday with about 700 riders competing.
Leadville Racing is asking locals to come out and cheer them on.
