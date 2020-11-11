Colorado Mountain College men’s and women’s cross-country teams competed at the NJCAA Region IX Championships on Oct. 31 for the first time in the college’s history.
Both teams placed second behind Trinidad State Junior College in the meet which was held in Alamosa.
Jason Macaluso was CMC’s top finisher on the men’s side, placing fourth overall with a time of 28:57 and earning a spot on the all-region team. On the women’s side, Kya Jackson was the top finisher for CMC, placing sixth in a time of 23:58.
Macaluso was followed by Autry Lomahongva (10th at 30:36), Reese Fledderjohn (11th at 30:51), Adam Garcia (12th at 31:10), Luke Plummer (13th at 31:17), Jack Setser (15th at 31:32), Skyler Winter (16th at 31:44) and Dylan Dunbar (19th at 32:56).
For the first time this season, all five runners from the women’s team competed, allowing them to score as a team. Madisen Johnson came in seventh at 24:25, Cami Trujillo 10th at 27:03, Anayeli Almanza 11th at 28:11 and Ember Penas 14th at 40:33.
The CMC Eagles will close out their 2020 season on Nov. 14 at the NJCAA Division 1 National Championships in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.