Starr Gallery embraced a Western theme for its First Friday Art Show on July 1, featuring pieces created by students of the REAL Academy of Art Colorado as well as Lake County locals.
Greeting cards, paintings, coasters and original bottle art were some of the pieces on display during the show, where visitors could browse and enjoy refreshments.
The REAL Academy of Art Colorado, based in Denver, is the state’s only classical art atelier. Ateliers are studios or workshops where artists can learn and create together.
The academy is also the state’s first and only art school certified by the Art Renewal Center, one of the world’s most respected fine art organizations, according to the school’s website.
Readers can visit Starr Gallery at 616 Harrison Ave. or shop online at https://www.stargalleryleadville.com.
