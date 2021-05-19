Lake County Public Health Agency is continuing the COVID-19 vaccination efforts with the assistance of local health care providers. As of May 11, 48 percent of eligible members of the Lake County community had been fully vaccinated.
The goal set by the State of Colorado is to vaccinate 75 percent of the eligible population by July 4. Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) believes the county is on track to hit that goal.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents ages 12-15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approved the same Pfizer use shortly after, meaning providers in Colorado who are administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can now vaccinate Coloradans age 12 and up.
“This is an important milestone for Lake County families and children who have already endured so much over the course of the pandemic,” LCPHA wrote in a press release.
Colorado will update pandemic-related public health orders later this week; the modifications will likely reflect a change in how Coloradans can operate both at home and in public. The CDC has also updated its guidance on mask wearing for fully vaccinated people.
In Lake County, the current local public health order requires individuals to wear a mask in public indoor spaces and outside when six feet cannot be maintained. LCPHA will revisit the order early next week to make changes that the agency feels will benefit ongoing efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in the Lake County community.
“LCPHA encourages everyone ages 12 and up to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can to protect yourself, your loved ones and the community,” the agency wrote in a press release.
LCPHA will host a vaccine event on June 2 at its local office, 825 W. Sixth St., for adults 18 years and older. Sign up at tinyurl.com/2ndshot-JUNE2.
Local COVID-19 vaccine providers include Safeway, which carries the Pfizer vaccine for persons ages 12 and up, Rocky Mountain Family Practice and St. Vincent Medical Clinic. Summit, Eagle and Chaffee counties are also offering various vaccine events in June.
