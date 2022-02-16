The Leadville Loppet will ring in its 19th year on Saturday, Feb. 19. The event has served as a fundraiser for the Mineral Belt Trail since 2003.
The Loppet is open to freestyle (skate) and classic skiing at a variety of distances. The 42K starts at 8:15 a.m. and costs $70; the 23K starts at 9:15 a.m. and costs $60; the 10K starts at 10 a.m. and costs $40; and the 5K costume party race starts at 12:30 p.m. and costs $15.
The 1K kids’ race is set to kick off at 12:45 p.m. and is free for all children. Participants will receive a lollipop.
Race registration and bib pickup will take place at the Colorado Mountain College (CMC) Climax Building gym from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 and 7 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Parking will be available on the CMC campus.
The race start and finish will be set up at the CMC soccer field, not Dutch Henry Hill. Aid stations on the course will provide water, sports drinks, gels and snacks.
Awards for the top three finishers in each category will be handed out at the finish line. The traditional post-race chili and award ceremony will not happen this year due to COVID-19.
The Leadville Loppet is an American Birkebeiner qualifier. Skiers who participate in the 23K or 42K race will be able to use their results to improve wave placement for the Birkie or Korte.
All proceeds from the race will go towards maintaining and improving the Mineral Belt Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.