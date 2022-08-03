Racers embark on a 43-mile ride back to the Lake County Rodeo Grounds from the Twin Lakes Dam as part of the third stage of 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race, which took place last weekend. From July 29 to 31, riders conquered the entire Leadville Trail 100 MTB course in a stage race format. Crystal Anthony, 42, from Bentonville, Arkansas, finished first in the women’s division with a time of 7:25:12. In the men’s division, Alex Wild, 30, from San Jose, California, finished first with a time of 6:07:47.