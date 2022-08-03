Racers

Racers embark on a 43-mile ride back to the Lake County Rodeo Grounds from the Twin Lakes Dam as part of the third stage of 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race, which took place last weekend. From July 29 to 31, riders conquered the entire Leadville Trail 100 MTB course in a stage race format. Crystal Anthony, 42, from Bentonville, Arkansas, finished first in the women’s division with a time of 7:25:12. In the men’s division, Alex Wild, 30, from San Jose, California, finished first with a time of 6:07:47. 

 Photo by Emma Gadeski

Life Time hosted around 250 riders for its three-day Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race last weekend. 

From July 29 to 31, riders conquered the entire Leadville Trail 100 MTB course in a stage race format. A sub-11-hour finish time is required to be considered an official Stage Race finisher. 

On Friday, July 29, racers rode more than 4,000 feet of elevation gain over the course of 40 miles starting at the Lake County Rodeo Grounds and finishing at the Twin Lakes Dam. 

Saturday’s race was shorter, covering 22 miles in an out-and-back route to and from the dam and hitting the course high point of 12,513 feet at Columbine. 

Racers wrapped up the weekend on Sunday by riding 43 miles from the Twin Lakes Dam to the Lake County Rodeo Grounds. 

Crystal Anthony, 42, from Bentonville, Arkansas, finished first in the women’s division with a time of 7:25:12. Kristen Legan, 37, from Black Hawk, came in second at 7:37:25. Rachel Beck, 43, from Woody Creek, finished third with a time of 8:02:24. 

In the men’s division, Alex Wild, 30, from San Jose, California, finished first at 6:07:47. Nicholas Jenkins, 23, from Colorado Springs, came in second at 6:36:45. Max Miller, 22, from Sandy, Utah, followed right behind, securing third place at 6:38:27. 

Rach McBride, 44, from Vancouver, British Columbia, finished first in the nonbinary division at 7:53:20. 

The top finishers look forward to racing in the upcoming Leadville Trail 100 MTB on Aug. 13. 

2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race Results

Day 1

Place

Name

M/F

Age

Time 

City

1

Alex Wild

M

30

2:09:55

San Jose, CA

2

Will Foley

M

25

2:20:41

Golden

3

Nicholas Jenkins

M

23

2:20:41

Colorado Springs

11

Wesley Sandoval

M

45

2:32:26

Leadville

21

Ty Hall

M

57

2:36:27

Leadville

68

Gavin Gunderson

M

42

2:54:44

Leadville

116

Marty Regan

M

60

3:06:37

Leadville

117

David Marcella

M

31

3:06:49

Leadville

159

Tyler Watkins

M

50

3:18:31

Leadville

166

Alison Sandoval

F

42

3:21:01

Leadville

Day 2

Place

Name

M/F

Age

Time 

City

1

Alex Wild

M

30

1:33:44

San Jose, CA

2

Nicholas Jenkins

M

23

1:44:02

Colorado Springs

3

Will Foley

M

25

1:44:33

Golden

8

Wesley Sandoval

M

45

1:54:01

Leadville

34

Ty Hall

M

57

2:07:30

Leadville

75

Gavin Gunderson

M

42

2:20:21

Leadville

90

Marty Regan

M

60

2:26:45

Leadville

105

David Marcella

M

31

2:30:35

Leadville

158

Jamie Seiffer

M

35

2:44:31

Leadville

Day 3

Place

Name

M/F

Age

Time 

City

1

Alex Wild

M

30

2:24:08

San Jose, CA

2

Nicholas Jenkins

M

23

2:32:02

Colorado Springs

3

Max Miller

M

22

2:32:25

Sandy, UT

13

Wesley Sandoval

M

45

2:46:15

Leadville

64

Gavin Gunderson

M

42

3:09:52

Leadville

90

Marty Regan

M

60

3:20:20

Leadville

102

David Marcella

M

31

3:24:18

Leadville

165

Tyler Watkins

M

50

3:51:39

Leadville

175

Shane Merz

M

56

3:55:27

Leadville

Final results

Place

Name

M/F

Age

Time 

City

1

Alex Wild

M

30

6:07:47

San Jose, CA

2

Nicholas Jenkins

M

23

6:36:45

Colorado Springs

3

Max Miller

M

22

6:38:27

Sandy, UT

9

Wesley Sandoval

M

45

7:12:42

Leadville

68

Gavin Gunderson

M

42

8:24:57

Leadville

91

Marty Regan

M

60

8:53:42

Leadville

103

David Marcella

M

31

9:01:42

Leadville

161

Tyler Watkins

M

50

9:58:52

Leadville

173

Shane Merz

M

56

10:12:06

Leadville

178

Jamie Seiffer

M

35

10:18:39

Leadville

182

Alison Sandoval

F

42

10:21:47

Leadville

