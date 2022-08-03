Life Time hosted around 250 riders for its three-day Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race last weekend.
From July 29 to 31, riders conquered the entire Leadville Trail 100 MTB course in a stage race format. A sub-11-hour finish time is required to be considered an official Stage Race finisher.
On Friday, July 29, racers rode more than 4,000 feet of elevation gain over the course of 40 miles starting at the Lake County Rodeo Grounds and finishing at the Twin Lakes Dam.
Saturday’s race was shorter, covering 22 miles in an out-and-back route to and from the dam and hitting the course high point of 12,513 feet at Columbine.
Racers wrapped up the weekend on Sunday by riding 43 miles from the Twin Lakes Dam to the Lake County Rodeo Grounds.
Crystal Anthony, 42, from Bentonville, Arkansas, finished first in the women’s division with a time of 7:25:12. Kristen Legan, 37, from Black Hawk, came in second at 7:37:25. Rachel Beck, 43, from Woody Creek, finished third with a time of 8:02:24.
In the men’s division, Alex Wild, 30, from San Jose, California, finished first at 6:07:47. Nicholas Jenkins, 23, from Colorado Springs, came in second at 6:36:45. Max Miller, 22, from Sandy, Utah, followed right behind, securing third place at 6:38:27.
Rach McBride, 44, from Vancouver, British Columbia, finished first in the nonbinary division at 7:53:20.
The top finishers look forward to racing in the upcoming Leadville Trail 100 MTB on Aug. 13.
2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race Results
Day 1
Place
Name
M/F
Age
Time
City
1
Alex Wild
M
30
2:09:55
San Jose, CA
2
Will Foley
M
25
2:20:41
Golden
3
Nicholas Jenkins
M
23
2:20:41
Colorado Springs
11
Wesley Sandoval
M
45
2:32:26
Leadville
21
Ty Hall
M
57
2:36:27
Leadville
68
Gavin Gunderson
M
42
2:54:44
Leadville
116
Marty Regan
M
60
3:06:37
Leadville
117
David Marcella
M
31
3:06:49
Leadville
159
Tyler Watkins
M
50
3:18:31
Leadville
166
Alison Sandoval
F
42
3:21:01
Leadville
Day 2
Place
Name
M/F
Age
Time
City
1
Alex Wild
M
30
1:33:44
San Jose, CA
2
Nicholas Jenkins
M
23
1:44:02
Colorado Springs
3
Will Foley
M
25
1:44:33
Golden
8
Wesley Sandoval
M
45
1:54:01
Leadville
34
Ty Hall
M
57
2:07:30
Leadville
75
Gavin Gunderson
M
42
2:20:21
Leadville
90
Marty Regan
M
60
2:26:45
Leadville
105
David Marcella
M
31
2:30:35
Leadville
158
Jamie Seiffer
M
35
2:44:31
Leadville
Day 3
Place
Name
M/F
Age
Time
City
1
Alex Wild
M
30
2:24:08
San Jose, CA
2
Nicholas Jenkins
M
23
2:32:02
Colorado Springs
3
Max Miller
M
22
2:32:25
Sandy, UT
13
Wesley Sandoval
M
45
2:46:15
Leadville
64
Gavin Gunderson
M
42
3:09:52
Leadville
90
Marty Regan
M
60
3:20:20
Leadville
102
David Marcella
M
31
3:24:18
Leadville
165
Tyler Watkins
M
50
3:51:39
Leadville
175
Shane Merz
M
56
3:55:27
Leadville
Final results
Place
Name
M/F
Age
Time
City
1
Alex Wild
M
30
6:07:47
San Jose, CA
2
Nicholas Jenkins
M
23
6:36:45
Colorado Springs
3
Max Miller
M
22
6:38:27
Sandy, UT
9
Wesley Sandoval
M
45
7:12:42
Leadville
68
Gavin Gunderson
M
42
8:24:57
Leadville
91
Marty Regan
M
60
8:53:42
Leadville
103
David Marcella
M
31
9:01:42
Leadville
161
Tyler Watkins
M
50
9:58:52
Leadville
173
Shane Merz
M
56
10:12:06
Leadville
178
Jamie Seiffer
M
35
10:18:39
Leadville
182
Alison Sandoval
F
42
10:21:47
Leadville
