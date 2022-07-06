Leadville hosted its annual Fourth of July Parade this year, featuring fire trucks, a K-9 demonstration and displays from local businesses and organizations.
Families gathered along Harrison Avenue to watch while kids scrambled to catch candy as it dropped by. Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe provided commentary and introduced each group in the parade.
Participants included the Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation, Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce, Life Time and the Leadville Race Series, the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation, Leadville Lions Club, the Boom Days Committee, U.S. Forest Service and Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue, as well as city and county law enforcement.
Additional participants were the Broken Arrows 4-H Club, Mac Septic, Moe’s Original BBQ, Golden Burro Cafe and Lounge, Earl’s Recreational Sales, Planned Pethood Leadville, Pb Swims, Two Mile High Off-Road Club, Colorado Mountain College and MnM’s: Moms Need Moms (Leadville), among others.
Local candidates also rallied support for this year’s election by walking with campaign signs.
“We had a great turnout for this parade,” said Labbe during the event. “This is a great community event. A lot of our community organizations love to show off on the Fourth of July – as they should.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.