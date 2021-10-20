A vision conceived over two years ago was realized with the opening of Scott’s Coffee Shop in April of this year. Eric Scott, who grew up in Rifle and was a resident of Leadville for over 20 years, decided to consolidate his laundromat business into half the space in order to open a coffee and ice cream parlor at the north end of town. It was a business decision to diversify the property while also creating a social space which supports the local economy.
“I want to provide a comfortable place where everyone is welcome,” Scott said of his vision for the shop. “And there’s nothing like this at this end of town.” Scott completed most of the demolition and renovation himself. And though he now lives in Boulder, he stays involved in the day-to-day workings of the business, the quality of products and the customer experience.
The shop offers a full selection of hot beverages, pies, pastries and ice cream. Scott has made an effort to buy local, support other Colorado businesses and promote local Leadville artists. All of the coffee is U.S. Department of Agriculture certified organic and fair trade arabica coffee which comes from Conscious Coffees located in Boulder. The ice cream is made by Magill’s World of Ice Cream in Lakewood. The walls are adorned with art by local artist Marley Seifert and photographs by local photographer Justin Talbot, all of which are for sale.
There is a little sign behind the counter which says “I’m not Scott I’m Andrew” because most customers often assume that the gentleman behind the counter is the owner.
“It’s fine. I get it. Everyone naturally thinks my name is Scott, so a friend made this little sign for me,” he said with a smile. “Yeah, it helps a little, gives everyone a laugh and is also a great conversation piece.”
The man behind the counter is actually shop manager Andrew Gilchrist who is originally from Manchester, England. Gilchrist is focused on building personal bonds with each individual customer. “I know their names. I know what they want. I can have personal conversations with every customer,” Gilchrist said. “People feel more comfortable in a quiet place. I get to speak to people on different levels, which I like. Plus the view is great.”
Gilchrist was already quite knowledgeable and experienced in coffee with his own coffee roasting business in Atlanta, Georgia. “For a start-up, business has been good for our first summer,” Gilchrist said. “We expect to make some adjustments for the winter, but our business model is still the same. We have a steady business of regulars getting coffee each morning, and of course it’s an easy place for tourists to stop in.”
Scott’s Coffee Shop is located at 1707B Poplar St. in Leadville. The shop’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reach the shop at 719-293-2252 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1scottscoffeeshop.
