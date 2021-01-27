When Becky Edwards and her husband Joey started searching for a place to call home, they were looking for a small, working mountain town with access to a lake and proximity to public lands. It’s no surprise they chose Leadville.
After making the decision two-and-a-half years ago, the couple moved to town with plans to develop their business and become part of the community.
Shortly after arriving, they bought the building at 603 Harrison Avenue and began to renovate the historic structure, maintaining as much of the original interior aesthetic as possible. The storefront opened in July of last year, and has since served a hub for the couple’s travel agency, Two Dog Travel.
Named in honor of her canine companions, Becky Edwards told the Herald Two Dog Travel organizes trips based on the personality traits of her pets. Sunday, a laid-back Bullmastiff, serves as a stand in for leisurely excursions, while trips under the banner of Layla, her active Shih Tzu, are more energetic and adventurous.
Becky co-owns the business with her husband, and since opening, their downtown Leadville storefront has become a base for Edwards’s travel agency.
For years, Edwards has arranged and led trips to countries around the world, from Tanzania to Greece, and will now organize travel for clients out of her Leadville storefront.
In addition to world travel, Edwards has also developed local trips to backcountry huts, and plans to expand her offerings of Leadville-based excursions — a move that she’s hopeful will create local employment opportunities and incentive for people to visit Lake County.
Though the business focuses mostly on organizing travel arrangements, the new location on the avenue has allowed her to expand into retail.
Partly as a result of travel restrictions under the pandemic, Edwards said she’s currently focusing on the storefront and hopes to make the retail side of her business a resource for locals and visitors alike.
At the shop, patrons can find travel gear, such as bags, as well as alpaca fiber clothing, antiques and local art.
In light of the closure of Leadville’s only book store last year, Edwards also plans to grow Two Dog Travel’s book selection to include travel guides and works by local authors.
