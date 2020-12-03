Bailey-Kent Funeral Home owner Shannon Kent was permanently barred from operating funeral home and cremation services by the Department of Regulatory Agencies on Tuesday.
In the course of state and local investigations, Kent's businesses in Leadville and Gypsum were found to be in violation of multiple state laws meant to regulate the funeral home industry, according to an order issued by the Office of Funeral Home and Crematory Registration.
Under the order, Kent's active funeral home and crematory registrations were revoked, and he is no longer allowed to apply for licenses to operate funeral homes or crematories in Colorado.
The order applies to all seven of Kent's businesses in the region, including Leadville's Bailey-Kent Funeral Home. Kent owned and operated similar establishments in Eagle, Chaffee, Clear Creek, Park and Summit Counties.
Kent denied the allegations of misconduct, but acknowledged that if the Department of Regulatory Agencies proved them to be true, they would constitute violations of no less than 11 state statutes, according to the order.
The order brought state investigations from 2018 and 2020 to an end without a formal disciplinary hearing.
By agreeing with the order, Kent waived his right to judicial review of the case and lost the ability to present a defense against the charges.
