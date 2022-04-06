Lake County Government updated the public on its efforts to increase public transit services throughout the county at last Thursday’s State of the Community. Jason Miller and Sydney Provan of Fehr & Peers, the firm conducting a transit feasibility study in Lake County, gave presentations and asked the public for feedback.
The effort to increase Lake County’s transit options predates the COVID-19 pandemic, said Commissioner Kayla Marcella. In 2019, a group of local stakeholders including nonprofit and government entities convened to discuss gaps in public transit offerings. Together, the stakeholders applied for a Colorado Department of Transportation grant to conduct a transit feasibility study, which was not awarded until about a year ago.
Lake County Government then utilized the $50,000 grant, including $5,000 from the City of Leadville and Lake County, to contract with Fehr & Peers, a national firm with an office in Denver. Over the last few months, Miller and Provan have surveyed organizations and communities throughout Lake County to determine public transit needs. Last week, the consultants presented three viable transit systems that might meet those needs, one of which will eventually be adopted in Lake County.
According to Marcella, Lake County citizens need transit connections within the county more so than regionally. Regional connections already exist to Eagle and Summit counties through ECO Transit and Summit Stage, but local connections are lacking. For instance, citizens need options for traveling to the grocery store or pharmacy, child care and community events, said Marcella.
In addition, Marcella said Summit Stage has seen a 1,000 percent increase in use by Lake County residents since the service began in 2009. “That means that there is a need and desire for our current population to utilize public transit,” Marcella told the Herald, “it’s just a matter of providing those options at this point.”
The first of the three options that Miller and Provan presented last week is a deviated fixed route, which would circulate a 12 to 14-person bus along a fixed route with stops and a schedules. This option would allow the bus to deviate from stops within a certain radius to accommodate those who might not be able to access a bus stop. The route would extend from Lake Fork through Leadville to Mountain View Village.
The second option is an on-demand micro transit zone, which would involve a smaller six to eight-person bus. Members of the public could request the bus for transportation between any two points within a given zone, similar to Uber or Lyft. Miller said the idea would be to combine rides as often as possible to save on redundant travel. A call-in option would be available for those without a smartphone. The service zone would also stretch from Lake Fork to Mountain View Village.
The final option that the consultants presented last week combines the fixed route and micro transit options utilizing two different vehicles. A larger bus would circulate a defined route with a schedule and set times, and a smaller vehicle would transport members of the public to and from the stops. This option would confine the larger bus to a route within the city and utilize the shuttle vehicle for transport to and from areas like Lake Fork and Mountain View Village.
After their presentation, Miller and Provan solicited feedback from members of the public. Miller said individuals both applauded the effort and questioned whether public transportation is a priority in Lake County. “There was a lot of education going on about the need that we’ve observed,” said Miller. “In a lot of ways I think that need is unseen or maybe ignored, so we want to make sure we’re engaging the right groups as we go forward.”
Over the next few months, Fehr & Peers will continue surveying the community about the three options. Marcella said Lake County Government will utilize community connectors to garner feedback. In June, Fehr & Peers will make a final recommendation to Lake County Government, which will then implement a transit system alongside the City of Leadville. Miller said Lake County could see services operating as early as fall 2023.
