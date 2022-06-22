The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation has received the 2022 Endangered Places Progress Award, part of Colorado Preservation Inc.’s annual Dana Crawford & State Honor Awards. The awards program honors individuals, organizations, public agencies and businesses from across the state whose work demonstrates excellence in historic preservation.
“We are deeply honored to receive this statewide award, which is a testament to the hard work of the foundation and the City of Leadville,” said Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation President Jenny Buddenborg. “Even through the pandemic’s challenges, we have remained focused on saving the Tabor and creating a hub for arts and culture in downtown Leadville. The foundation would also like to congratulate FREIGHT for receiving the sister 2022 Preservation Edge Award, contributing to the positive preservation activity in Leadville.”
Continuing the preservation work, the foundation announced that Phase II of the building’s rehabilitation launched this month. Critical repairs to the north and east exterior walls began, led by contractor A&M Renovations LLC. This phase is estimated to cost $1.3 million. The following organizations have provided funding: Colorado Department of Local Affairs, $600,000; History Colorado’s State Historical Fund, $250,000; Gates Family Foundation, $50,000; and El Pomar Foundation, $25,000. The project also benefits from $350,000 of state preservation tax credits from the Phase I rehabilitation.
Work to preserve the ghost sign on the south exterior wall also began this month. Contractor Deborah Uhl, a fine artist and conservator at Creative Conservation Collective, will make the ghost sign more legible, yet retain its faded appearance. The ghost sign is comprised of three overlapping signs painted over time.
The foundation board of directors, which supports and advances these initiatives, has announced a new member and new officers. Nell Lindquist has joined the foundation’s board of directors. Team lead of the Innovations Development Team at Liquid Web, Lindquist and her husband are renovating the Timberline Motel in downtown Leadville and are neighbors to the Tabor.
The foundation has announced a slate of officers: Jenny Buddenborg, president; Carl Schaefer, vice president; Greg Decent, treasurer; and Amy Tait, secretary.
The Foundation’s team is also focused on its upcoming shows, which support the effort to preserve the Tabor Opera House. Future shows include “Ghosts of the Tabor: A Performance Treasure Hunt,” July 8-9, 2022 at 7 p.m.; Tabor Summer Celebración street festival and show, July 31, 2022 from noon to 4 p.m.; and “Rooted in the Blues Double Header: Cary Morin and Hazel Miller,” Aug. 27, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at TaborOperaHouse.net.
