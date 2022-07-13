A group of Lake County students gathered at Get Outdoors Leadville!’s gear library at Colorado Mountain College to paint a mural that will accent one of the library’s exterior walls.
New Mexico artist Mackenzie Stock, who used to live in Leadville, traveled north to help students paint the mural last week.
The mural is meant as the first of five installations that will decorate one wall of the gear library. Different artists will collaborate with students to create a new mural each summer. Together, the five murals will reflect one year of changing seasons and one full day of changing light, from sunrise to sunset.
