Colorado Mountain College students took part in “Chile 2018 and 2020: Rivers of Life,” a two-week study-abroad trip utilizing the Pucon Kayak Retreat on the Rio Trancura as a base of operations. Now with the support of a U.S. State Department grant, and through a partnership with the University of La Frontera in Chile, the college is preparing to offer up to a semester or 15 weeks of study-abroad experience at the Chilean retreat.