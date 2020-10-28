Justin Leibowitz has been named assistant dean of student affairs at Colorado Mountain College Leadville. He joins CMC from Kentucky, where he served as the associate director of residential life at the University of Louisville.
Prior to his time in Louisville, Leibowitz worked at New Mexico State University and the University of Hawaii at Hilo. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics with a minor in environmental studies from Denison University, a Master of Arts in economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara, and a Master of Education from Northeastern University. He is currently completing his Ph.D. in college student personnel from the University of Louisville.
“Justin brings a wealth of experience to our campus, along with a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an approach that recognizes we are here for our students and our community,” said Amy Smallwood, associate dean of academics and student affairs at CMC Leadville. “I can’t wait to see the impact of his leadership.”
As the assistant dean of student affairs, Leibowitz will oversee housing, dining, academic advising, recruiting, financial aid, disability services and enrollment.
Leibowitz said he is eager to support the continued success of students, faculty and staff in his new role. “To have a campus community in Leadville means to have a campus for the community. I look forward to serving CMC and Leadville to continue providing an excellent education that benefits the many stakeholders of CMC Leadville, including students, staff, faculty, neighbors and friends,” he said.
Leibowitz, his wife Lyndz and their dog Beamer enjoy hiking through all varieties of environments. Leibowitz enjoys all things Frisbee-related, including disc golf, Ultimate and more. And according to Leibowitz, they’re all excited to join the CMC and Leadville communities.
