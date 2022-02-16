The 10th Mountain Division Descendants will host events to honor and celebrate the World War II veterans and active duty members of the division during the 47th annual Ski-In Daze in Lake County next week.
On Thursday, Feb. 24 the public is invited to participate in a special showing of director Chris Anthony’s newest ski movie, “Mission: Mt. Mangart,” at Lake County High School. The award-winning documentary chronicles the development and achievements of the 10th Mountain Division, as well as the little-known history of the division’s ski race on Mt. Mangart after the war ended.
The film viewing is set to begin at 6:45 p.m. and will include an introduction and post-show question and answer session with Anthony. A suggested donation of $10 per person will benefit both the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative and the 10th Mountain Division Descendants, Rocky Mountain Chapter.
Ski Cooper Day will take place on Friday, Feb. 25. The popular serpentine ski-down will begin at 1:30 p.m.; participants should meet just below the top of the Molly Mayfield trail at 1 p.m. The ski-down will be followed by a memorial ceremony at 3:30 p.m. at the 10th Mountain Division Memorial located at the entrance of Ski Cooper. Lake County third graders will join for the day to further their education about the 10th Mountain Division.
As many are aware, the 10th Mountain Division holds a special connection to Leadville and Lake County. During WWII, the U.S. Army developed Camp Hale, located just a few miles north of Leadville on U.S. 24, as the main training ground for the division. Fourteen-thousand-some soldiers called Camp Hale home while they received ski and outdoor training at Cooper Hill.
Many of the division’s soldiers were deployed to the mountains of Italy during the final months of WWII. The troops never lost a battle or gave up an inch of ground. After the war, many 10th Mountain Division veterans went on to create or expand ski resorts all over the United States, including Vail, Aspen and Arapahoe Basin.
