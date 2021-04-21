Get Outdoors Leadville!’s new gear library opened last weekend with a virtual Night of Inspiration event on Friday and a community open house on Saturday.
Friday’s event, which was primarily in Spanish with an English translator, featured three speakers who shared their relationships with the outdoors. There were about 30 participants at the event.
“The events really showed what the gear library is all about and the community that is developing around it,” said Jackie Radilla, who manages the Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!) Gear Library.
Radilla added that the Night of Inspiration was also about language justice and inclusion for Leadville’s minority and Latino communities, who experience multiple barriers in accessing the outdoors.
Friday’s speakers included Vanessa Saldivar, who took over GOL!’s executive director position last week; Melissa Simpson, a Leadville local and mountain climber with cerebral palsy; and Franklin Cruz, a queer-identifying poet born from an immigrant family.
Radilla also gave a virtual tour of the gear library, which includes a lofted office space for GOL!’s staff and a classroom for community events and gear training.
Highlights from Friday’s event are as follows:
Vanessa Saldivar
GOL!’s new executive director shared four things about herself during the Night of Inspiration.
Saldivar shared that she is the daughter of immigrants and was born in Tlachichila, Mexico. She described herself as an avid outdoors person after growing up in Welches, Oregon at the base of Mount Hood. Saldivar’s father taught her to ski there and she has been snowboarding, backpacking and rock climbing ever since.
“The trees weren’t going to ask me for a green card,” Saldivar said. “And the mountains didn’t care what language my parents spoke.”
Saldivar then said that she is passionate about equality and justice, particularly for migrant and refugee populations.
Lastly, Saldivar shared the poem “Wild Geese” by Mary Oliver. She first discovered the poem while working at the southwest Mexico-United States border, where she worked with women and children who were migrating from Central America in 2014.
Melissa Simpson
Simpson is a recent graduate of Colorado Mountain College (CMC) and Leadville local who discussed her experience with cerebral palsy.
When Simpson graduated from CMC, Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind person to summit Mount Everest, gave the commencement speech. “A spark ignited in me,” Simpson said. “I started thinking, what can I do to accomplish my dream of being in the outdoors.”
After identifying Grit Freedom Chair, a company that makes all-terrain wheelchairs, Simpson connected with No Barriers USA, of Fort Collins, to form a mountain climbing team. Simpson climbed to 13,000 feet soon after.
“Words cannot describe how I felt up there,” said Simpson, who added that her next goal is to climb Mount Elbert.
Simpson also shared barriers that have prevented her from accessing the outdoors in the past, including transportation, narrow trails and bathrooms that aren’t handicap accessible.
Franklin Cruz
Cruz is a Denver-area poet who has previously performed at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville. He was born from immigrant parents and is queer-identifying.
On Friday, he recited several of his poems in Spanish and English. His final poem was improvised based on words that participants suggested in the Zoom chat.
“Nature is intrinsic in my poetry,” said Cruz. “No matter what I write, nature and the environment will reveal itself in some way.”
Cruz added that there are many ways to experience nature and that each way is valid. Other poems he shared addressed notions of masculinity within Latino communities, a topic that is personal to him.
“My hope is that everyone can feel at home within nature,” said Cruz. “That’s how all creatures should feel.”
