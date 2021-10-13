The inaugural Bud’s Sparkle Fest is premiering in Leadville this week with an online auction, dinner at the Twin Lakes Inn & Saloon and live music at Freight. The festivities, held in memory of former Leadville mayor and community volunteer Bud Elliott, are a fundraiser for the preservation of the historic Clarion Hotel in Twin Lakes Village.
After Elliott passed away earlier this year, a group of locals including Stephanie Wagner, Melissa Hill, Ann Stanek and Elsa Tharp joined forces to launch an event that would keep Elliott’s dedication to community service alive. Bud’s Sparkle Fest was born.
This year, the organizers are raising money for the rehabilitation of the Clarion Hotel, a structure that is thought to be the oldest surviving adobe-brick building in Lake County. The hotel, which was built in 1879 by mining investor T.C. Wetmore, offered dormitory-style rooms for those visiting Twin Lakes. The building was purchased by the federal government in 1978 and is now in danger of collapse.
The first step in the preservation process is remediating the asbestos found in the building, a process that is expected to cost $13,000. Structural and historic preservation repairs will follow at a greater cost.
Sparkle Fest is raising money for the historic restoration project in three different ways:
A month-long online charity auction is currently underway. The auction, which includes local art, clothing, gift certificates, gear rentals and more, is open for bidding through Oct. 30. To browse the auction, visit https://m.charityauctionstoday.com/m/auctions/26572.
A sold out Sparkle Fest dinner took place at the Twin Lakes Inn & Saloon on Wednesday night.
And on Saturday, Sparkle Fest’s main event will unfold at Freight. The party will feature live music, a cash bar (and burro bar) and a kids’ table. The Smelted Hearts, a Leadville-based classic country band, will perform at the event. Band members include Sam Galey on pedal steel guitar, Ryan Ruegg on piano, Lucas Johnson on bass, Jim Van Horn on drums, Chris Swanson on lead guitar and Corbin Logan on acoustic guitar and vocals.
The event will take place at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for kids under 12, and can be purchased on the auction website or at the door.
All proceeds and profits from the online auction, Twin Lakes Inn & Saloon dinner and Freight event will be donated to the Clarion Hotel’s preservation by way of the Friends of Twin Lakes, a 501(c)(3) organization. Local graphic designer Ann Stanek designed and donated the Sparkle Fest logo; event sponsors include Freight, High Mountain Pies, the Twin Lakes Inn & Saloon and the Herald Democrat.
The event organizers intend Sparkle Fest to be an annual event that will raise money for a different Lake County nonprofit each year such as St. George Episcopal Church Community Meals, the Advocates of Lake County and other organizations focused on arts, culture and historic preservation.
