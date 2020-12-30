The Huck Finn Ice Rink is now open for the season. The facility features skate rentals, a snack bar, warming hut, fire pits, a sound system and new lighting. Hours of operation during Christmas break are Monday through Saturday 12-9 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m., conditions permitting. Folks who own their own skates are welcome to drop in at any time.
Dutch Henry sledding and tubing hill is also now open and tube rentals will be available seven days a week during Christmas break. The cost is $5 per hour for Lake County residents and $10 per hour for nonresidents.
We are excited to bring back figure skating starting Monday, January 4 for youth ages five and up. This class will introduce the art of skating, balancing, forward and backward glides, turns and much much more.
Youth hockey will begin Tuesday, January 5 for ages four and up. This program focuses on basic skill development, from skating to stick handling, to passing and shooting.
For questions about youth hockey or figure skating contact Karen at klewis@co.lake.co.us. To register for either of these programs, visit online registration at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home.
Note that each of these facilities and programs have undergone modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will have rules and guidelines in place that align with local public health orders.
Call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation for questions about the programs of the department’s facilities.
