The Lake County High School boys soccer team lost 4-1 to The Academy Wildcats out of Westminster last Wednesday.
Scoring three unanswered first half goals, the visiting Wildcats tacked on a fourth in the second half, with the Panthers’ only goal of the game arriving shortly after.
The Panthers, now 0-4 for the season, also played at Middle Park High School in Granby on Monday. Lake County’s team lost 1-0 in overtime.
The Panthers played Bennett High School at home on Wednesday after the Herald’s press time. On April 9, the team will travel to Denver to play Montview High School, who are also winless this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.