A variety of Lake County’s nonprofit and educational organizations will update the community on 2020 accomplishments and 2021 goals at this year’s State of the Community on April 1. This year’s event, which will be held over Zoom, is sponsored by the City of Leadville, the Lake County Community Fund and the Herald Democrat.
The event provides local organizations with an opportunity to update community members on past and current projects, roadblocks and successes, and future plans.
“During this challenging year, we want to recognize and create awareness about the work of our extraordinary Lake County nonprofit organizations and their heroic accomplishments,” Mayor Greg Labbe said of this year’s theme.
Ten organizations will present at this year’s State of the Community: Colorado Mountain College, the Unmet Needs Committee, Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation, Get Outdoors Leadville!, Lake County Community Fund, Lake County Build a Generation, Lideres Latinos, St. George Episcopal Church, St. Vincent Health Foundation and Full Circle of Lake County.
“We have an inspiring story to tell that demonstrates how people of all backgrounds and stations in life can trust each other, and come together for the common good,” Labbe added. “People lost their jobs when the pandemic rolled through. The county and city governments and our valued nonprofits came together in hours. Our community sprang into action.”
The event is open to the public and will take place Thursday, April 1, from 5-7 p.m. over Zoom. Visit lakecountycommunityfund.org for more information. Login to the Zoom event at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84235369462.
