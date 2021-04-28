The Lake County High School girls volleyball team beat Arrupe Jesuit High School of Denver last week, allowing the team to advance to two more tournament games, both of which they won.
The away match against Arrupe Jesuit, which took place on Wednesday, April 21, ended in a 3-0 win for the Panthers.
Lake County’s team then beat Platte Canyon High School 2-0 last Saturday. Later that day, the Panthers beat The Pinnacle Charter School 2-1 in Denver for their final game of the season.
Coach Sean Sprague said his team finished as the highest ranking volleyball team to ever play for Lake County High School. The Panthers were ranked 26th in the state after their final game, just two spots shy of qualifying for regional competitions.
The girls team ended the season with ten wins and four loses.
