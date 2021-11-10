The Lake County High School girls volleyball team ended their season over the weekend with two regional tournament matches. The Panthers entered the tournament ranked higher than any Lake County volleyball team since entering the Frontier League.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, Lake County’s team played Coal Ridge High School of New Castle in round one of the regional tournament. The Panthers won the match in five sets, winning the first, third and final sets. Coach Sean Sprague described the match as a battle.
Later on Saturday, the Panthers played their final game of the season against Resurrection Christian School of Loveland, currently ranked seventh in Colorado, and lost in three sets.
Sprague said that more athletes on Lake County’s volleyball team were nominated for the All Star Conference team this year than in past seasons. Seniors Brenna Allen, Emily Romero and Molly Coleman and sophomore Jaycee Windorski each participated.
The Panthers ended their season with 17 wins in 23 games. With nearly half of the squad graduating this year, Sprague commended the senior members of his team. “If I had to say something about the season,” said Sprague, “it’s that it was truly led by a strong senior class. They should all be proud of what they did this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.