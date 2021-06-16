The Lake County Planning Commission voted to recommended the approval of an application filed by Turner Management Company LLC to build a Taco Bell in Leadville at Monday’s public hearing on the matter. The application will go to the Board of County Commissioners on Monday for final authorization.
The public hearing, which was hosted by the Lake County Planning Commission (LCPC), heard development plans from Turner Management as well as the opinions of several community members.
The proposed site for the Taco Bell is 1717 N. Poplar St., the former location of Kristi Lanes Bowling, which collapsed in 2019. Turner Management’s owner, Fred Turner, purchased the lot last year and plans to build a 2,100-square-foot Taco Bell on the less than one acre lot that, costing roughly $2 million.
During Monday’s hearing, Turner said the fast-food restaurant would improve the appearance of the lot, which resides in unincorporated Lake County and has sat vacant since 2019.
Project plans show that Turner Management Company LLC is attempting to match Leadville’s “mountain motif,” said Turner. The proposed structure has a pitched roof, vertical stone columns and a green and tan color scheme. The Taco Bell’s drive through will also be heated for winter snowfall and ice.
LCPC recommended the approval of the project under 12 conditions that were agreed upon at Monday’s public hearing. The conditions include that Turner Management Company LLC comply with comments made by a Lake County engineer regarding drainage issues and a right of way agreement for Mountain View and Poplar Streets, which run adjacent to the lot in question. Another condition was that the Taco Bell have minimal lighting and signage.
The majority of those who spoke at Monday’s pubic hearing voiced support for the project, with only two community members and one LCPC member expressing disapproval. A letter signed by 40 area locals was read on Monday and stated strong support for the project.
Those in favor of the Taco Bell cited employment opportunities and restaurant variety in Leadville as their reasoning. Turner Management Company LLC said it plans to hire 13 to 15 full-time and five to seven part-time employees, likely from Leadville, Turner said.
Marla Akridge, executive director of the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation, expressed approval for the restaurant on Monday, stating that “we don’t want formula businesses on Harrison Avenue, but it’s important we have these businesses in our commercial corridor.”
Leadville resident Scott Morrow voiced disapproval for the Taco Bell. “The best thing about Leadville is that it is a consortium of small businesses,” said Morrow. “I’d like to see it stay that way.”
“This seems like a capitalistic move,” said LCPC member Lupe Bobadilla, who added that there are already several Mexican-style restaurants in town.
Eileen Montes, who owns El Mexicano, the food truck near the proposed Taco Bell site, is not concerned. “The food I make is very different from Taco Bell,” said Montes. “It might impact some of my business, but we’ve been so busy, so I don’t think it will have a big impact.”
