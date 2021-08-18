The sun rose gently over Leadville on Saturday as more than 1,500 riders lined Sixth Street on both sides of Harrison Avenue for the 24th annual Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. After a cold morning of warm ups and last-minute mechanical tinkering, racers sprung from the starting line and pedaled toward the pink alpine glow of Mount Massive in the distance.

Just before 8 a.m., race leaders began descending the infamous Powerline section of the course, reaching speeds of about 35 miles per hour on loose gravel and tight turns. The electric hum of power lines persisted overhead as brake pads screeched and spectators rang cow bells from the sidelines. At the bottom of the descent, riders realized the sobering task at hand as the climb to 12,424 feet continued.

Hours later and more than 13,000 feet of net elevation gain conquered, Keegan Swenson, of Heber City, Utah, crossed the finish line with a winning time of 6:11:26. Lachlan Morton, of Boulder, finished less than ten minutes later, and Howard Grotts, a Missoula, Montana resident who won the last three 100-mile bike races in Leadville, took home third.

The three riders were within an arm’s reach of one another as they raced downhill from the Columbine Mine, the course summit and halfway point, back toward Leadville. An exodus of cyclists making their way up the grueling climb cheered them on as they sped by. But Swenson, a former road race champion, pulled ahead in the final miles, leveraging his strength on asphalt to create a several-minute gap between himself and Morton.

“Had lots of fun today,” said Swenson, who had never visited Leadville until racing on Saturday. “So many beautiful views and gruesome climbs. It’s such a great feeling to be biking in the mountains like that. I’ll definitely be back.”

After Swenson’s finish, course reports of the leading female rider echoed near the finish line. Soon after, Rose Grant, of Columbia Falls, Montana, crested the West Sixth Street hill and began her final push toward the course’s end. Grant, who also won the race in 2019, finished with a time of 7:23:57. Moriah Wilson, of Mill Valley, California, placed second, and Sarah Sturm, of Durango, finished third.

According to Grant, the depth of  strong female riders in this year’s race put constant pressure on her and other leaders. Grant trailed Wilson and Sturm for most of the race until reaching the inbound Powerline climb, where she slowly made progress on the two riders. From there, Grant, who said she was prepared for the course’s infamous climbs, pulled further ahead in the final miles of the race, finishing just three minutes ahead of Wilson.

“I feel very fulfilled,” said Grant. “So many women were riding super hard today. The whole race was a steady burn with no breaks.”

Saturday’s race was also marked by an incident resulting in the death of a cyclist on the course. At Sunday’s award ceremony for the bike race, a moment of silence was held to honor the rider whose name has not yet been released. Fellow riders and Leadville locals also shared sentiments and condolences through various social media platforms. This is the second death that has occurred during the race since it began 1994.

During Sunday’s award ceremony, athletes who have completed 1,000 or 2,000 miles of riding in the race were awarded belt buckles, and cyclists who have competed for 11 years received jackets. In addition, nearly 100 riders who competed in Saturday’s race continued their endurance weekend in Steamboat Springs to complete the LeadBoat Challenge, which combines Leadville’s race with the SBT GRVL race for 250 miles of pedaling in two days.

To complement Saturday’s race, the famed Leadville Trail 100 Run will take place this Saturday. 

2021 Stages Cycling

Leadville Trail 100 MTB Results

Place/Name    M/F    Age    Time     City

1 Keegan Swenson    M    27    6:11:26    Heber City, UT

2 Lachlan Morton    M    29    6:19:22    Boulder

3 Howard Grotts    M    28    6:21:47    Missoula, MT

4 Payson McElveen    M    28    6:24:08    Durango

5 Peter Stetina    M    34    6:24:09    Santa Rosa, CA

6 Russell Finsterwald    M    30    6:27:11    Colorado Springs

7 Eddie Anderson    M    23    6:35:16    Richmond, VA

8 Jamey Yanik    M    45    6:38:47    Boise, ID

9 Alexey Vermeulen    M    27    6:41:26    Pinckney, MI

10 Alex Wild    M    29    6:41:27    San Jose, CA

11 Cory Wallace    M    37    6:41:54    Jasper, CAN

12 Brian Elander    M    20    6:45:49    Evergreen

13 Cody Waite    M    43    6:46:26    Denver

14 Ryan Petry    M    30    6:48:52    Boulder

15 Cameron Piper    M    30    6:50:05    Morgan Hill, CA

16 Alex Howes    M    33    6:55:51    Nederland

17 Jack Odron    M    19    6:59:34    Denver

18 Truman Glasgow    M    21    7:01:38    Alpine, UT

19 Jake Wells    M    43    7:06:51    Avon

20 Jimmy Smith    M    27    7:07:57    Boulder

21 Nate Whitman    M    46    7:08:31    Evergreen

22 Scott Tietzel    M    37    7:08:34    Boulder

23 Eric Fischer    M    31    7:15:37    Morgan Hill, CA

24 Laurens Ten Dam    M    41    7:15:46    Oudorp, NLD

25 Eli Kranefuss    M    24    7:16:09    Mill Valley, CA

26 Nicholas Jenkins    M    22    7:16:37    Colorado Springs

27 Matt Acker    M    36    7:21:34    Grand Rapids, MI

28 Spencer Johnson    M    43    7:22:54    Riverton, UT

29 Chris Stevens    M    44    7:23:37    New Richmond, WI

30 Keegan Pelton    M    19    7:23:56    Golden

31 Rose Grant    F    39    7:23:57    Columbia Falls, MT

32 Christopher Jensen    M    40    7:24:05    Mason City, IA

33 Danny Van Wagoner    M    29    7:24:19    Farmington, UT

34 Roger Arnell    M    36    7:25:05    Farmington, UT

35 Andrew Clemence    M    32    7:27:06    Boulder

36 Moriah Wilson    F    25    7:27:32    Mill Valley, CA

37 Will Surbaugh    M    20    7:30:45    Grand Marais, MN

38 Steve Denny    M    32    7:30:50    Aspen

39 Sarah Sturm    F    32    7:30:56    Durango

40 John Garrison    M    52    7:34:57    Berkeley, CA

41 David Sachs    M    40    7:35:01    Boulder

42 Aaron Campbell    M    45    7:35:39    Farmington, UT

43 Aaron Pool    M    35    7:36:36    Aspen

44 Will Loevner    M    24    7:39:38    Allison Park, PA

45 Gregory Strokes    M    49    7:40:33    Aspen

46 Jason Kiefer    M    39    7:40:50    Leadville

47 Todd Borth    M    53    7:42:15    Englewood

48 Olivier Lavigueur    M    36    7:44:47    Bentonville, AR

49 George Green    M    41    7:45:11    Boulder

50 Hannah Finchamp    F    26    7:45:13    Salt Lake City, UT

51 Juan Carlos Alvarado    M    31    7:46:31    San Jose, CRI

52 Marco Arocha    M    44    7:47:09    Newbury Park, CA

53 Katerina Nash    F    44    7:47:39    Emeryville, CA

54 Tyler Jones    M    27    7:48:28    Edwards

55 Melisa Rollins    F    26    7:48:29    Salt Lake City, UT

56 Jeff Murphy    M    47    7:51:25    Denver

57 Payton Batliner    M    37    7:52:25    Highlands Ranch

58 Marvin Sandoval    M    43    7:52:29    Leadville

59 TJ Eisenhart    M    27    7:52:30    Ivins, UT

60 Justin Holle    M    38    7:53:47    Denver

61 Mike Nowak    M    41    7:54:13    Redwood City, CA

62 Shawn Small    M    31    7:55:27    Lewisville, TX

63 Dan Hoopes    M    44    7:57:03    Orem, UT

64 Daniel Kenney    M    36    7:58:02    Denver

65 Skyler Taylor    M    26    7:59:09    San Francisco, CA

87 Heath Speckman    M    39    8:13:55    Leadville

90 Wesley Sandoval    M    44    8:15:34    Leadville

189 Brandon Hanson    M    22    8:50:16    Leadville

238 Ty Hall    M    56    9:06:39    Leadville

278 Sam Scheurich    M    37    9:19:24    Leadville

356 Rodrigo Jimenez    M    45    9:46:05    Leadville

361 Christy Lindh    F    39    9:46:22    Leadville

388 Erik Nielsen    M    36    9:53:27    Leadville

427 John M. Kasunic    M    61    10:01:52    Leadville

440 Rey Calzadillas    M    45    10:05:26    Leadville

464 Gavin Gunderson    M    41    10:10:44    Leadville

465 Jim Newell    M    67    10:10:53    Leadville

502 David Marcella    M    30    10:20:26    Leadville

581 Dennis McShea    M    44    10:36:54    Leadville

587 Gabriel Martinez    M    30    10:37:42    Leadville

644 Garry Schlag    M    28    10:48:21    Leadville

649 Kenneth Hawkins    M    63    10:49:38    Leadville

654 Becca Katz    F    40    10:50:39    Leadville

691 Marty Regan    M    59    10:58:44    Leadville

694 Amber Guzzardo    F    43    11:00:42    Leadville

779 Kurt Wagner    M    50    11:17:26    Leadville

787 Jaime Castillo    M    47    11:18:40    Leadville

821 Roxanne Hall    F    57    11:25:35    Leadville

868 Lisa Sandoval    F    45    11:33:05    Leadville

903 Shane Merz    M    55    11:39:45    Leadville

932 Jolene Sandoval    F    47    11:43:46    Leadville

954 Kurt Spiegel    M    36    11:46:48    Leadville

1055 Alvaro Rosales    M    37    12:24:57    Leadville

1067 Alison Sandoval    F    41    12:31:49    Leadville

1068 Walter Edwards    M    46    12:31:57    Leadville

