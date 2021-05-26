The Herald Democrat editorial and advertising staff members received three awards in the Colorado Press Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Contest last week. The awards were presented at the annual Colorado Press Association (CPA) convention, which was held virtually this year.
Editor Rachel Woolworth won first place for best editorial writing for a selection of three editorials written in 2020.
“Contrary to the public interest?” criticized former Lake County Sheriff Rod Fenske for withholding an internal investigation on sexual harassment at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Woolworth penned the editorial after finding out that the investigator’s report implicated not only Fernando Mendoza, but Fenske himself.
In “Racism on the road,” Woolworth narrated a road trip she took across the United States. The editorial explained how every city Woolworth stopped in possessed a history of racial injustice.
“Words that cannot be unwritten” responded to a public statement penned by Sheriff Amy Reyes and Chief of Police Saige Bertolas in the weeks after George Floyd’s murder. Woolworth argued that local law enforcement’s statement denied the existence of institutional racism in the United States.
“Excellent editorials — they are well-written, informative, courageous and packed full of important facts,” the CPA judges wrote of Woolworth’s submissions. “When newspapers take this type of stand, calling it like it is, their communities benefit greatly.”
“The Women of Leadville,” the Herald’s 2020 Heritage Guide, won first place for best editorial special section. Woolworth, Editor Emerita Marcia Martinek, Advertising and Marketing Manager Stephanie Wagner, Office Manager Hannah Cary, Copy Editor Chuck Cofer and Graphic Designer Amanda Christensen collaborated on the history publication.
“A great read of history ... we would like to visit Leadville one day!” the judges wrote of the publication.
Wagner and Christensen won second place for best advertising special section for “The Women of Leadville.”
