The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum announced the class of 2021 National Mining Hall of Fame inductees last week. This year’s inductees, selected by the National Mining Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors, are honored for setting new and uniform standards and improving existing processes for feasibility studies and resource/reserve estimation, executive contributions and proactive leadership in safety and diversity, innovative practical application of geostatistics, and lifetime contributions to the education of many of the world’s leading mining industry professionals.
The Prazen Living Legend of Mining Award, named for mining artist Gary Prazen, will also be presented at the ceremony. This award recognizes an individual or organization for significant and sustained commitment to educating the public about the relationship of mining to our everyday lives through educational materials, programming and outreach.
The 2021 National Mining Hall of Fame inductees are as follows:
— Dr. Richard L. “Dick” Bullock (1929-2020) was an expert on valuation, operations, and research and development. After earning a Bachelor’s of Science in mining engineering in 1951, Bullock worked in the research department at St. Joe Lead in Missouri after spending time in the U.S. Army. There, he developed the Bullock Burn Cut that would become the worldwide standard for blasting development drifts. Bullock continued to work in the mining industry for St. Joe and Exxon Minerals for the next 31 years while completing Master’s of Science and doctorate degrees in mining engineering.
He became an expert on managing mineral property feasibility evaluations, mine development, ongoing mining operations, mining research and multi-disciplinary engineering design groups. At age 65, Bullock became a professor at his alma mater, Missouri University of Science and Technology, where he taught for another 21 years. He developed and mentored many young engineers and published important mining industry reference books, while also working as an associate with Behre Dolbear. Bullock was a distinguished member, Daniel C. Jackling Award recipient, and Legion of Honor member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Engineering (SME). He was also made an Honorary Professional Engineer of Mines and was elected to the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy Academy.
— Gary J. Goldberg (1959- ) became president and CEO of Newmont Corporation in 2013. He is known for turning the company’s overall performance around through a focus on safety, technical fundamentals and value over volume. Goldberg’s leadership enabled Newmont to execute acquisitions, including Goldcorp in 2019, the largest transaction in the history of gold mining. That same year, Goldberg was instrumental in creating the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Barrick to capture the potential synergy of the two companies.
Goldberg has a Bachelor’s of Science in mining engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Utah. Prior to joining Newmont, Goldberg held leadership roles with Rio Tinto companies around the world. Goldberg served as the chairman of the National Mining Association from 2008 to 2010, where he led the CEO’s Safety Task Force and launched the CORESafety initiative, with a five-year goal of eliminating fatalities and reducing the rate of mining injuries by 50%. As vice chair of the World Gold Council, Goldberg led the group that developed and launched the Responsible Gold Mining Principles.
Goldberg was honored with the Daniel C. Jackling Award by SME for his contribution to safety in the mining industry. He received the Charles F. Rand Memorial Gold Medal for his leadership and contributions to the mining industry in value, sustainability and safety. He is also an inductee into the American Mining Hall of Fame.
— Harry M. Parker (1946-2019) was best known for his leadership in establishing clear and defensible methods for classifying mineral resources and reserves in the global mining sector. He was an expert in geology, geostatistics, and resource and reserve evaluations. Parker completed a valuation of St. Joe Minerals’ domestic assets, which he described as “$500 million in five days.”
Parker served on the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards from 2007 to 2018, including as deputy chairman, chairman and past chairman. He was instrumental in establishing the “registered member” category of SME, in which members can serve as qualified or competent persons. Between 2007, when the category was created, and 2019, he chaired the SME Registered Member Committee, co-chaired its Resources and Reserves Committee, chaired its Ethics Committee, and was a member of its Valuation Committee. Parker was awarded the AusIMM Institute Medal, the SME President’s Citation and Award for Competence and Ethics, and the American Mining Hall of Fame’s Medal of Merit.
— Raja V. “Raj” Ramani (1938- ) has devoted most of his career to educating mining industry leaders through his affiliation of more than 50 years with Pennsylvania State University. Ramani earned his Bachelor’s of Science in mining engineering with honors in 1962 at the Indian School of Mines. He joined Bengal Coal Company before immigrating to the United States to earn Master’s of Science and doctorate degrees at Pennsylvania State University. Ramani then joined the faculty and has spent the remainder of his career there. After obtaining his Professional Engineering (P.E.) License in 1971, he developed a short course to prepare mining engineers for taking the P.E. exam. The course was taken over by SME and continues to help prepare exam-takers today.
By 1978, Ramani became a full professor. He served as chairman of the Mineral Engineering Management Section, head of the Department of Mineral Engineering, and was appointed to the first endowed chair in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences. Ramani has researched a variety of subjects funded by major scientific and mining-focused research agencies and institutions, and was the co-director of three research centers. He has served on more than 40 committees of SME, as well as president of SME, president of the SME Foundation, and chairman of the Coal Division. He was a member of the SME Board of Directors, SME Foundation Board of Trustees, and the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers’ Board of Trustees. In 2005, Ramani was elected to the National Academy of Engineering.
2021 Prazen Living Legend of Mining Award
Elizabeth J. B. “Liz” Arnold comes from a logging and farming background; she later married a miner. Growing up in the American West, Arnold watched special interest groups question the livelihoods of miners, loggers, ranchers and farmers in the media. In 1993, she joined a small grassroots group to fight back entitled People for the West!, later called People for the USA! (PFUSA). Arnold rose from a member to Nevada State Chairman with 13 chapters across Nevada. She was later elected as chairman of the PFUSA Board of Directors and was re-elected for three terms. The group grew to over 30,000 members during her years of service. All of Arnold’s PFUSA work was uncompensated and volunteered.
Arnold also volunteered for other resource industry groups and worked with various coalitions and public education efforts across the country. She dedicated many years of her life to public education and outreach because she believed it was critical to the mining industry’s future. Arnold went on to work as a consultant for many issue campaigns, ballot initiatives, and candidates focused on public education in support of the mining and other natural resources industries.
Recently, Arnold immersed herself in founding the Nevada Women’s Leadership Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring, motivating and building capacity among women to engage in government processes. The effort hopes to grow a bench of effective female advocates that can positively impact mining’s political future by empowering more women to advocate effectively, run for office, serve on boards, and become strong leaders as a vital means of protecting the future of mining and natural resource industries for years to come.
“We are pleased to honor those selected for induction this year into the National Mining Hall of Fame,” National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum (NMHFM) Board of Directors Chair David Brown stated. “Their contributions to the mining industry are immense and range from advanced methods for resource estimation and classification, development of new technologies for more efficient mining, educating the next generation of mining industry leaders and advancement of safety best practice. Each, in their unique way, has brought significant and lasting change to our great industry.”
“We are also delighted to honor Liz Arnold with the Prazen Living Legend Award,” Brown added. “This award is given annually to an individual or organization for extraordinary work in educating the public on the importance of mining to our everyday lives and wellbeing. Liz’s lifelong work as an advocate and teacher of everything mining is exemplary.”
The 2021 induction ceremony will be held on October 23. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision about whether the ceremony will be held in-person or over broadcast will be made at a later date. Visit www.MiningHallOfFame.org for updates. Contact NMHFM Events Manager Landry Harris at Landry@MiningHallOfFame.org for sponsorship details.
