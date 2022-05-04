The Lake County High School girls soccer team wrapped up a challenging season with four games in the last week.
The Panthers faced Buena Vista High School in a non-league away game on Thursday, April 28 and lost 10-0. On Friday April 29, the team played another non-league away game against Salida High School and lost 10-0.
Lake County’s team faced DSST Montview High School of Denver in a league home game on Monday, May 2. The Panthers lost by a score of 4-1 and scored the team’s only goal in the first half.
The Panthers played their final game of the season on Tuesday, May 3 against Arrupe Jesuit High School of Denver. The final score was not available by the Herald’s print deadline
The Panthers had a 2-11 overall record as of May 2, but put up a fierce fight against tough competitors throughout the season.
“The girls never gave up throughout the long hard season. They should be very proud of themselves,” said Assistant Coach Fred Kirr.
Assistant Coach Sam Stepro said the team is very hard-working and has improved dramatically from the beginning of the season, pushing through against the odds.
“Don’t take a loss as a bad thing, take it as a lesson,” said junior Leslie Vasquez.
