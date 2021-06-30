The Lake County School District Board of Education approved a more than $9 million budget for the 2021-2022 school year earlier this month. The June 8 approval meeting highlighted plans for post-pandemic learning throughout schools in Lake County.
Although property valuations on mining claims decreased this year, property valuations for residential lots rose significantly, offsetting the need for mining tax dollars. Those valuations inform Lake County’s mill levy, which generates funds to cover the school district’s budget. What the mill levy does not cover is made up for by state funding.
Lake County School District (LCSD) is budgeting $9,400,459 based on a projected per-pupil formula of about 997 students for this fiscal year. Nearly 85 percent of that budget will go toward staffing costs, according to Paul Anderson, the district’s chief financial officer.
That includes a 3.5 percent raise for teaching personnel as part LCSD’s certified salary schedule that the district developed during negotiations with Lake County Education Association. The salary base for teachers will rise to $36,360 this year. LCSD also saw an 8.6 percent increase in health insurance plans for personnel.
The remaining 15 percent is largely for the expansion of learning materials to accommodate post-pandemic learning, including financial support for Friday programs in response to the four-day school schedule and software maintenance for technology LCSD purchased during the pandemic.
LCSD is also implementing software to improve attendance and is hiring a bilingual secretary who will assist with diversity and inclusivity efforts within schools.
Although LCSD transferred some of its funding last year to free up emergency funds for a COVID-19 response, a series of federal grants are making up that deficit during this fiscal year. That includes over $2.5 million from two installments of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a federal relief package that will distribute about $13 billion to schools throughout the country.
This fiscal year also saw a nearly $450,000 increase in LCSD’s general fund due in part to the district’s declining pupil population over the last few years. In 2020, the district’s pupil population dropped below 1,000, which qualified the district for small rural schools funding during this fiscal year. Contrary to previous years, LCSD is expecting a slight bump in enrollment this year.
“Overall, COVID-19 has shown where there is need within schools,” said Anderson. “We hope to address those needs over multiple years.”
