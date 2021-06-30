Fourth of July festivities will return to Leadville this weekend after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The holiday will kick off Sunday morning with the Firecracker 5K. Walk or run the 5K (3.1-mile) paved loop course that starts and finishes in downtown Leadville.
The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of West Fifth Street and Harrison Avenue. Registration cost is $25 for participants 18 and up; participants 17 and under are free. Race proceeds benefit youth athletics and recreation in Lake County. Participants must register online at www.ultrasignup.com.
The annual Independence Day Parade will follow the race, beginning on Harrison Avenue at 10 a.m.
Interested in participating? No need to sign up, just line up at the corner of West Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. Call Tracy Purdy at 575-491-2208 with questions.
The Leadville Regional Airport will host its annual Fourth of July Cookout and Fly-In from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The airport will offer free hamburgers, hot dogs, cold beverages and a free raffle. Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue firefighters will serve ice cream following lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.