The City of Leadville is continuing its two-and-a-half year long restoration effort at Tritz Park, where the prominently featured “We Love Leadville” tribute monument now sits.
Formerly known as Triangle Park, the park’s name was changed in 2018 in honor of local Howard Tritz. The public space was selected to host the replacement of the previous “We Love Leadville” sign, which was demolished in 2017 before construction began on the Railyard development. Since then, the city and county have collaborated to install the sign now present on the north end of town.
The city installed the sign last September. Shortly thereafter, the segment of the Mineral Belt Trail that passes through the park was designated for realignment as part of the Railyard.
The Mineral Belt Trail segment was paved and realigned this spring, in addition to grading work at the park. Over the summer, the city installed solar lighting and benches, planted aspen trees and native grasses, and commissioned DaVinci Sign Systems to add a white outline to the sign’s letters for better visibility. Before the season is over, the city will add a bike rack and pedestrian-activated crosswalk beacons at the Poplar Street crossing, as well as plaques designating the space Tritz Park.
The city plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the space in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.