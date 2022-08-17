Tracy Laughlin and her burro Mary Margaret won the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation Women’s Triple Crown after winning the 2022 Buena Vista Pack Burro Race on Aug. 14.
“Oh, it’s sweet, she’s the greatest donkey I’ve ever raced. It was all her, not me. I just hang onto the rope,” Laughlin said.
Mary Margaret and Laughlin placed fourth in the overall race with a time of 2 hours, 20 minutes.
Contestants met at the corner of North Court and Chestnut streets with their burros before taking off down the 14-kilometer track as over 250 people cheered them on.
The 73 teams raced along the Arkansas River and the Midland Bike Trail before returning back to the starting line.
“I won this race with Mary Margaret outright in 2020. Not this year, but I’m still happy, I’m thrilled,” Laughlin said.
Mary Margaret, now owned by Lindsey Lighthizer, is the donkey used by pack burro racing legend Curtis Imrie before he passed away in January 2017.
Coming in first in the men’s race was Bob Sweeney and his donkey Yukon with a time of 2:17:00.
“It was a tough day. We were in the front from mile one to the finish. Donkeys wouldn’t pass but when the double track opens up, the donkey will run,” Sweeney said.
Marvin Sandoval and his miniature donkey Buttercup, contenders for the men’s Triple Crown, took second place with a time of 2:17:05.
Sandoval was awarded second place after finishing third due to an ongoing investigation into the second place runner, whom other runners accused of short-cutting the race course, race organizer Brad Wann said.
“It was super fast when it was fast and it was super slow when it was slow on the single track. It was a good race. We did our best today and didn’t win, but we tried,” Sandoval said.
