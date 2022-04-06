Last weekend was busy for Lake County High School’s track and field team. The pole vault crew and most of the rookie athletes attended the Meeker Invitational on Friday, and then a large contingent competed in the Salida Invitational on Saturday.
In Meeker, Ivan Liewer accomplished a first for a Lake County athlete: he completed “Jumper’s Paradise,” getting a mark in all four jumping events (triple jump, high jump, pole vault and long jump) in one meet. Liewer placed fourth in the triple jump with his mark of 35’5.5.” He cleared 4’10” in the high jump and 8’1” in his first ever pole vault competition. Liewer wrapped up his historic day by leaping 16’1.5” in the long jump.
Jace Peters also had a big day of accomplishments. He won the 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 54.71 seconds and was victorious in the pole vault, clearing a new best height of 12’1.” He made some really good attempts at a school record of 12’7,” but that mark still eludes him. He also set new personal records (PRs) in the shot put (31’8”) and the high jump (4’10”), placing eighth in that event.
Eli Durand took second in the 110m hurdles with a time of 20.15 and seventh in the high jump by clearing 4’10.” Canaan Hall placed sixth in his very first triple jump competition with a mark of 33’2.” Barrett Poupore ran 2 minutes, 28 seconds in the 800m run and took seventh overall, despite racing in the slower heat. Anthony Harris placed eighth in the pole vault with a mark of 8’7” and eighth in the triple jump with a jump of 32’8.”
Martin Garcia, Jaime Castillo, Evan Vigil and Matthew Wilson combined forces to run 1:58 in the 4x200m relay, placing sixth. The 4x100m relay team of Jason Ayers, Canaan Hall, Vigil and Garcia took sixth in 55.13, while Castillo, Daniel Chavez, Oscar Rosales and Joseph Gutierrez-Martinez were seventh in 57.48 in that same event.
On the ladies’ side, Morgan Holm finished fourth in the pole vault by clearing 7’1,” and Avery Milne and Susie Bullock tied for seventh place by clearing 6’7.”
Other Panthers who set PRs in Meeker were Jason Ayers in the triple jump (29’2.75”), Holm in the 200m (32.97), Milne in the 200m (34.62) and Bullock in the triple jump (24’0”).
While mostly 2A schools participated in the Meeker Invitational, several of the 18 teams that competed in the Salida Invitational represented larger 3A and 4A schools. Despite the tougher opponents, the Panthers were still able to score in many events.
Jaycee Windorski earned the highest placing for the Lady Panthers, taking second in the high jump with a leap of 4’8.” Violet Hill placed sixth in the 800m with a time of 2:56. In the 1,600m, Brynna Lenhard finished seventh with a time of 7:09. Holm took eighth with her triple jump of 27’10.” Joci Holbrook accomplished a PR in the discus, reaching 82’7.5” and eighth place.
Keira King, Hill, Lenhard and Tal Sheleg teamed up for the 4x800m relay and achieved third with their time of 12:23. The 4x100m relay team of Krysta Roeder, Maggie Roeder, Holm and Windorski finished fifth in 1:00. Susie Bullock joined Krysta Roeder, Holm and Windorski for the 4x200m relay. They were also fifth in 2:10.
Despite dealing with some strong winds, Peters set a new PR of 2:06 in the 800m and crossed the finish line in second. In the 400m, Obed Tarango ended up fourth, running a new best time of 56.84, less than half a second behind the winner.
Durand accomplished third place in the high jump with his jump of 5’0.” Kaden Osborn was fourth in the 110m hurdles (19.99) and seventh in the 300m hurdles (49.37). Both of those times were personal bests for him. Although jumping on weary legs after his Jumper’s Paradise, Liewer still managed an eighth place finish in the triple jump by reaching 34’4.”
Tarango, James Medina, Peters, and Javier Lazaro took second place in the 4x200m relay and finished with a total time of 1:40. In the 4x400m Lazaro, Cody Hall, Abel Gonzales and Peters took third in 4:00. The 4x100m team of Medina, Tarango, Hall and Lazaro was sixth in 48.88.
The athletes who accomplished PRs in Salida were Angel Fierro in the 100m (13.29), Medina in the 200m (26.21), Cody Hall in the shot put (30’3”), Michael Sterkel in the discus (57’9.25”), Maggie Roeder in the 100m (15.65), Milne in the 100m (15.90) and the long jump (10’10”), Bullock in the long jump (11’3.5”), Windorski in the triple jump (27’3.25”), and Emily Romero in the discus (52’2.25”).
In total points, the boys’ team finished fifth and the girls were eighth.
