The final race for the Lake County Nordic team was the junior varsity (JV) championships that took place on Friday, March 12 at Snow Mountain Ranch. The day consisted of both an individual start five kilometer skate race and a relay race.
Three boys contested the individual race in the morning. The course featured long, gradual climbs and descents. Elijah Wilcox was the fastest Panther, placing 14th. Izayah Baxter was 46th, and Desmond Sandoval was 48th. As a team, the boys placed seventh.
“The boys worked hard up the hill where I was cheering them on,” said assistant coach for the day Violet Hill.
In the girls race, Katie Sena was the top finisher for Lake County in seventh. Clara Kirr was only a minute behind and placed 11th. The girls team placed fourth overall.
Assistant coach for the day Brynna Lenhard noted that “Katie and Clara climbed well; it was fun to see them back out there racing.”
In the afternoon, teams of three athletes competed in a relay on a two km course. The first skier classic skied, and then the next two athletes skated. Math teacher Jamie Peters told the team before the event that “This is the race I’ve been looking forward to my whole life — finally, a relay!”
Sandoval led off for the boys. Despite skis that were a little sticky, he persevered and then tagged off to Baxter. Baxter charged the hill and kept the team in the same position and tagged to Wilcox, who skied an excellent anchor leg. The boys finished the day in 10th for the relay.
Steamboat Springs came into the girls relay as the heavy favorites after sweeping the top five spots in the morning race. Kirr had other plans. She charged out to a lead after 400 meters and kept the gap up the long climb. She tagged off to Avery Milne, and Milne fought off a charging Steamboat Springs girl for her entire leg, tagging off with a slight lead. Sena fought valiantly over her anchor leg with the fastest girl from the morning, but in the end Steamboat Springs eked out the win.
“Those girls crushed it out there. Even after the Steamboat girl passed Katie, she spent the entire leg scared that Katie was going to pass her again because Katie was skiing so fast,” said Lenhard after the relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.