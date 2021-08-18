The Colorado Department of Transportation opened one lane in each direction through the Glenwood Canyon section of Interstate 70 on Saturday morning after a two-week closure. The interstate closure impacted traffic patterns throughout Colorado and the Arkansas Valley.
On July 29, a heavy rainstorm activated mudslides on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon. Mud and debris tumbled down Glenwood Canyon’s steep cliffs onto the interstate, trapping drivers and damaging infrastructure. More rain hit in the following days, extending the time frame of the closure.
For the last two weeks, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has worked to remediate the stretch of interstate. Crews have removed debris, placed 3,000-pound “super sacks” along hillsides as rockfall protection, and repaved. CDOT estimates that the repairs will cost more than $40 million.
The Interstate 70 (I-70) closure disrupted travel and commerce throughout Colorado, sending detoured traffic into less travelled areas of the state.
Though CDOT and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) urged motorists to avoid mountain passes in planning detour routes, even listing certain mountain roads as “closed” on popular navigation applications, various passes, including Independence Pass, saw heavy traffic over the last two weeks.
According to CDOT, traffic along Colo. 9 in between Kremmling and Silverthorne increased by 63 percent while travel along U.S. 285 between Salida and Fairplay increased by 37 percent.
And on Colo. 82, anywhere from 7,000 to 9,000 vehicles a day passed over Independence Pass during the Glenwood Canyon closure. The stretch of highway usually sees about 3,000 cars per day during the summer months.
As a result, the stretch of Colo. 82 over Independence Pass faced various temporary closures due to oversized vehicles, accidents and burned-out clutches. Both CDOT and CSP stationed additional patrol staff along the stretch of highway to aid motorists in need.
Lake County has also experienced an uptick in traffic along U.S. 24 in the last two weeks, accentuated by CDOT’s improvement project on the section of highway south of Leadville. CDOT is currently working to resurface asphalt and replace guardrails along a 15-mile stretch of U.S. 24.
“We know that the longer-term repairs will take time and that, as we battle new challenges to our infrastructure with climate change, alternative routes for the I-70 corridor become more urgent,” Governor Jared Polis said of future challenges to the I-70 corridor. “Our administration is focused on the short, medium, and long term response and recovery from this incident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.