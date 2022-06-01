On Friday, June 10, the Arkansas River Outfitters Association (AROA), Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) are presenting the 23rd Annual Headwaters Institute, an all-day workshop for the public and for first-year river guides. Lectures and break-out sessions will be presented by numerous local and regional experts. Topics include current issues in water management, the geology of the Arkansas Valley, stream ecology, wildlife along the river and public lands issues.
A talk on the effects of global climate change on the Arkansas by Jeff Mitton, University of Colorado Boulder professor emeritus, will be sponsored by Soulcraft Brewing. The institute runs from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Riverside Park in Salida in the morning and at the Salida Steamplant in the afternoon. The cost is $10 for raft guides and $20 for the public, and includes a picnic lunch by Mo Burrito and an after party with pizza and beer sponsored by Moonlight Pizza and Browns Canyon Brewing Company.
All fees support important stewardship initiatives in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Registration is available at: https://garna.org/calendar/headwaters-institute. For more information, call the GARNA office at 719-539-5106 or email programs@garna.org.
Through community collaboration, GARNA inspires a conservation ethic by providing educational opportunities and experiences so that those who live, work and play in the Upper Arkansas Valley are motivated to take care of natural resources and leave a legacy of responsible use of the natural environment. GARNA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit environmental organization based in Salida. To support GARNA’s work by becoming a member, please visit: https://bit.ly/GARNAmembership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.