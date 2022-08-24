Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue and St. Vincent Ambulance Services responded to a report of a one-car vehicle accident at mile marker 60 on CO 82 coming down Independence Pass from Aspen on Aug. 16.
The vehicle drove off the road and traveled down a 35 to 40-degree slope for approximately 375 feet, landing on its top.
Battalion 6 from the Aspen Fire Department, the Aspen fire chief and paramedics from Aspen Ambulance were also on scene.
Before emergency personnel arrived, three bystanders broke into the car and extricated the victim from the vehicle.
Upon arrival, responders constructed a lowering system which EMS staff used to reach the victim. The victim was lifted to the ambulance using this system, but was pronounced dead on the scene.
The accident is still under investigation.
