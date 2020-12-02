Giving locally to various nonprofits is just as important as shopping locally. The Herald Democrat will provide information on these organizations as well as how to give in the coming weeks. In all cases, unless noted otherwise, addresses are Leadville at 80461.
•••••
The Advocates of Lake County provides trauma-informed services and promotes a community where survivors of domestic and sexual violence may achieve personal autonomy.
Services offered to the community include a 24-hour crisis hotline for victims of violence and their family and friends, emotional support and personal advocacy for these victims, emergency safe housing for those in danger, civil legal assistance for survivors of violence, and rental assistance and other financial supports to survivors trying to establish self-sufficiency after leaving abusive relationships.
In 2019, the Advocates responded to 361 crisis calls, provided 901 nights of emergency safe shelter, and supported a total of 289 survivors of violence.
To donate, send a check to Advocates of Lake County, P.O. Box 325, or visit advocatesoflakecounty.org/donate.
•••••
Full Circle of Lake County’s mission is to empower the Lake County community through youth development, family supports, immigrant services, and resource connection. The nonprofit offers: youth development programs rooted in social-emotional learning with an ultimate prevention aim, including a long-standing mentoring program; family support programs including parenting education opportunities, Women’s Empowerment Group, and Parent Mentors; immigrant services such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals information nights and Know Your Rights trainings — follow Full Circle on Facebook to be informed when these offerings are available; and resource connection through our newly forming Family Resource Center.
Full Circle also now houses and provides administrative support for Lake County’s multi-agency Unmet Needs Committee that serves to provide relief to Lake County families impacted economically by the COVID-19 pandemic and who do not qualify for (or have exhausted) other forms of government assistance.
To donate, visit www.fullcircleleadville.org/donate, find Full Circle on the Colorado Gives website, or send a check to Full Circle of Lake County, PO Box 622, Leadville, CO 80461.
•••••
The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery, established in 2015, is committed to the preservation and restoration of Leadville’s Evergreen Cemetery. Individuals may purchase a membership, make a donation or send in a suggestion for the Friends’ next project by contacting John R. Piearson at P.O. Box 955, Leadville, CO 80461. Volunteers are always needed to help with clean-up and restoration activities at the cemetery during the summer months.
•••••
The Friends of The Leadville National Fish Hatchery supports the hatchery and its historical significance, promotes conservation ethics through education, improves outdoor recreational opportunities, and enhances the facilities for community events. To fulfill this mission the Friends have worked in many ways with the Leadville/Lake County community, including schools, the chamber of commerce, and several other groups both civic and private.
Friends of the Leadville National Fish Hatchery is a 501(c)(3). All projects are funded by donations, public contributions, and grants. The recently completed window replacement project in the main hatchery building was made possible by community donations. Future projects will include upgrades to the basketball and volleyball facilities at the picnic/pavilion area. Persons wishing to support the Friends may send donations to FLNFH, P.O. Box 1194, Leadville, 80461 or donate on line at https://friendsoftheleadvillenationalfishhatchery.org/.
•••••
The Friends of Twin Lakes, Inc. works to improve life for residents and visitors to southern Lake County. The Friends have three main donation areas: the southern fire station multi-use structure’s fixture, finish and furnishing fund; heritage projects in Twin Lakes Village/Interlaken; and Dexter Manor House. The group’s work on the last two areas is in partnership with the Pike-San Isabel National Forest, Leadville Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service, pursuant to its five-year Non-Funded Challenge Cost-Share Agreement for the Heritage Center (Forest Service properties in Twin Lakes Village) and Interlaken.
Anyone interested in making a tax deductible contribution can either mail a check with the donation area listed in the check’s memo line to Friends of Twin Lakes, 231 Lang St., Twin Lakes, CO 81251. Individuals can also donate online at https://www.friendsoftwinlakes.com/donate-now/ and select from the dropdown menu the project area.
Spring through summer of 2021 should bring the completion of an interpretive display to be viewed through plexiglass at the Assayer’s Office, completion of the trail from the Visitor Center to Moache and erection of the southern fire station multi-use structure.
Please email friendsoftwinlakes@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering for area trail work, heritage work, work at the Visitor Center, or for more information about the organization.
•••••
The Lake County Community Fund (LCCF) envisions a Lake County that has an abundance of sustainable philanthropic resources to support a thriving community. To arrive at that vision, the LCCF provides a means to expand the capacity of local organizations, promote and facilitate giving opportunities, and inspire investment in Lake County. The nonprofit is focused on digging a deeper and wider well of resources for the community to draw from in times of need.
LCCF is participating in Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 8 this year, alongside a number of other local nonprofits. The LCCF maintains a separate operating budget, so 100% of donations will go to the endowment for Lake County.
Donations can be made using a credit card through the fund’s website at http://lakecountycommunityfund.org/donate/. Individuals may also mail a check to Lake County Community Fund, P.O. Box 477, Leadville, CO 80461.
Several volunteer opportunities exist throughout the year. Email director@lakecountycommunityfund.org or call 719-286-3396 to learn more about volunteering or joining a committee.
•••••
Lake County Public Library accepts monetary donations at any time of the year.
The children’s department is always in need of money for new books, furniture or supplies for children and teen programming.
The local-history department is in need of funding for digitization and preservation of photographs, historical documents and newspapers.
The library is not accepting book donations at this time.
Donations can be delivered or mailed to the library at 1115 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO 80461.
•••••
The Leadville Arts Coalition works to promote all the arts and arts education in Leadville/Lake County. Like many other non-profit groups that depend upon large group activities, and well-attended events to raise funds, LAC had to cancel all of its usual activities due to COVID-19 recommendations. The group did donate $500 to the Alpine Orchestra during 2020. Whenever conditions are safe for group work, and large events, the Leadville Arts Coalition is ready to get underway with projects to promote, all arts: visual, performance and art education. Questions about LAC can be emailed to lac.arts.info@gmail.com.
•••••
Planned Pethood Leadville is a local animal welfare nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Lake County residents care for their pets. Its goal is healthy pets, zero pet homelessness, and the ability for all of the community’s pet owners to have access to pet care. It collects donations in order to provide financial assistance for spay/neuter procedures, medical expenses, vaccinations and education on preventative care, as well as working to help equip the Leadville Lake County Animal Shelter with more-robust funding, supplies and resources. For more information on Planned Pethood Leadville, visit http://www.plannedpethoodleadville.org or www.facebook.com/plannedpethoodleadville/, or email Chris Floyd at president@plannedpethoodleadville.org.
•••••
St. George Community Meals provides hot meals to anyone in the community four days a week. Meals are served Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Donations of cash and food are welcome year-round. Volunteers are also appreciated to help with the meals.
Mail donations to P.O. Box 243 or give with Paypal through St. George’s website at www.saintgeorgeleadville.com. Call 719-486-3087 or email stgeorgeleadville@gmail.com to volunteer.
