Lake County High School’s pole vault crew competed in the High Country Pole Vault Meet hosted by West Grand High School on Tuesday, April 19. Over 70 vaulters from around Colorado gathered in Kremmling for the unique competition. The Panthers took advantage of the opportunity and made some significant improvements and personal records (PRs).
The girls team took to the runway first. Morgan Holm added another inch to her PR by clearing 7’9.” Susie Bullock also made it over 7’9,” a seven-inch personal best. Avery Milne finished with a jump of 7’3.” All three athletes are currently in position to qualify for the state championship.
Three of the four boys set new PRs. Ivan Liewer and Matthew Wilson improved their previous bests by 13,” clearing 9’3.”
Lake County’s last athlete to compete, Jace Peters, had a memorable performance. After clearing a personal best of 12’3,” he attempted to tie the 45-year-old school record of 12’6.” It took three attempts, but he made it over. Peters then attempted 12’9” two times before clearing the bar on his third attempt, setting a new school record.
Jack Porter, the former Lake County High School record holder, set his mark in 1977.
“I hope that this is the start of a long history of new pole vault records set every year,” said pole vault coach Ashley Leitner.
On Friday, the whole team traveled to Colorado Springs to compete in the Titan Invitational at The Classical Academy. Unfortunately, a fire near the school forced the cancellation of the meet.
The Panthers have a busy week ahead, competing at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards on Tuesday, April 26, and at Denver Christian School on Thursday, April 28.
