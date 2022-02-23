Lake County’s middle school Alpine ski team enjoys championship day at Eldora Mountain earlier this month. Photographed in the top row from left to right are Wilson Anderson, Lyza Zoller, Emily Charles, Chloe King, Layla Horning, Helen Fiedler, Jake Cairns, Arlo Mudge, Luke Regan, Tilly Kirr, Annie McFee, Rinnen Borton, Stella Zettler and Itai Sheleg. Photographed in the bottom frow from left to right are Kevin King, Chris Borton, Celesta Cairns and Zane Catura.