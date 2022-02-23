On Thursday, Feb. 10, Lake County Middle School athletes completed their five-week Alpine ski racing season with a championship day at Eldora Mountain. Male and female athletes skied two runs of giant slalom (GS) and two runs of slalom (SL) in one day.
Panther athletes had both a great day at Eldora and a great season. Summit Middle School, Vail Mountain Middle School, Boulder Valley Middle School and Clear Creek Middle School also competed. The Lake County girls finished third overall and the Lake County boys finished fourth overall.
Individual results for the Panther girls included: Annie McFee, sixth and seventh in GS, eighth in SL; Emily Charles, eighth in both runs of GS, second and fourth in SL; Rinnen Borton, ninth and 10th in GS, seventh and 11th in SL; Stella Zettler, 12th in both GS runs, eighth and 11th in SL; Chloe King, 11th and 14th in GS, 18th and 19th in SL; Helen Fiedler, 17th and 18th in GS, 12th and 21st in SL; Lyza Zoller, 22nd and 28th in GS, 17th and 20th in SL; Finnley Stanek, 24th and 26th in GS, 21st and 22nd in SL; Layla Horning, 31st and 33rd in GS, 29th and 31st in SL; and Tilly Kirr, 29th and 30th in GS, 36th and 38th in SL.
Individual results for the Panther boys included: Jake Cairns, fifth and seventh in GS, sixth and 10th in SL; Itai Sheleg, 18th and 19th in GS, 15th and 17th in SL; Arlo Mudge, 20th and 23rd in GS, 15th and 19th in SL; Luke Regan, 22nd in both GS and SL; Wilson Anderson, 28th and 30th in GS, 20th in SL; and Zane Catura, 24th in GS and 23rd in SL.
“We are very proud of the athletes and are excited to see what the current sixth and seventh graders do next year, as well as wishing the best to the athletes moving onto high school next year,” the middle school team’s coaches Chris Borton, Kevin King and Celesta Carins said.
