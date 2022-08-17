Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue (LLCFR) firefighters were paged to a structure fire at 560 Reva Ridge Road in Twin Lakes on Aug. 9 around 1:34 a.m.
The fire was extinguished at 8:23 a.m., and its cause is still under investigation.
Responders used 55,000 gallons of water to combat the flames without any injuries. Additionally, nobody was inside the building which was under construction.
The flames were reported by a camper on the south side of Twin Lakes.
As LLCFR approached the location firefighters could also see the flames from a distance away, so they decided to call for additional tenders and engines.
These were provided by the Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Lake County Public Works, the City of Leadville Street Department, Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District, and Summit Fire & EMS.
The Leadville Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, LLCFR fire marshal, St. Vincent Health ambulance crews and an investigator were also on scene.
