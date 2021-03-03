Lake County Public Health Agency, St. Vincent Health, Rocky Mountain Family Practice and Safeway are collaborating to deploy COVID-19 vaccinations for prioritized group 1B.3 beginning March 5.
The prioritized group, 1B.3, consists of the 60-plus population and ages 16-59 (with two or more high-risk factors) plus frontline essential workers in grocery and agriculture.
High-risk conditions for phase 1B.3 are:
— Cancer (defined as patients who are currently receiving treatment or have received treatment within the last month for cancer)
— Chronic Kidney Disease
— COPD
— Diabetes Mellitus (Types 1 or 2)
— Down Syndrome
— Specific heart conditions (heart failure, cardiomyopathies or coronary heart disease, and severe valvular/congenital heart disease)
— Obesity (BMI ≥ 30kg/m^2)
— Pregnancy
— Sickle cell disease
— Solid organ transplant
— Individuals with disabilities who require direct care in their home
— People with disabilities that prevent them from wearing masks
As vaccine supplies reach Lake County, St. Vincent Health (SVH) and Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP) will call their 60- plus patients to schedule vaccination appointments. Anyone 60 or older can call to join a wait list at St. Vincent Health (719) 486-0230 and Rocky Mountain Family Practice (719) 486-0500.
Safeway is scheduling vaccinations through their website at www.Safeway.com/CovidClinic. Be advised if there is high traffic on the website you may need to retry.
Additionally, SVH and RMFP are requesting that people 16 and older with two high-risk conditions fill out a form confirming their conditions. The PDF can be downloaded at www.st.vincent.health/COVID.
Individuals can also request to have the form emailed to them, pick up a form at SVH or RMFP, or request the form be mailed to them. Once patients have completed the form and returned it attesting to a minimum of two high-risk conditions, the medical offices will call them to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Phase 1B.4 is anticipated to open by the end of March. This includes people age 50-plus, educators in higher education and frontline workers including food/restaurant services, manufacturing and U.S. Postal Service employees. More information will be forthcoming about phase 1B.4 and points of dispensing in Lake County.
Anyone with questions about the vaccination related to their personal health should contact their primary care provider.
Until vaccines are widely available, continue to avoid in-person interactions, physically distance from others, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask.
