As the local COVID-19 positivity rate declines and vaccinations continue, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment downgraded Lake County’s alert level last week, allowing for increased capacity at certain businesses and the potential for more in-person schooling.
Operating under the recently revised state dial framework, Lake County had been at heightened restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus since late last year.
But, given a decline in the one-week cumulative incidence rate and a reduction in the number of active cases reported by Lake County Public Health Agency, the state approved Lake County to downgrade its status from “Orange – High Risk” to “Yellow – Concern.” The order went into effect March 4.
While masks and social distancing are still required, the lesser restrictions allow for outdoor events as large as 175 people with site-specific variances, 50% capacity at restaurants and gyms, and an extended last call at liquor-serving establishments.
The reduced restrictions also come with a recommendation that school districts resume in-person learning, and Lake County School District (LCSD) is in the process of determining if and how to reintroduce students to classrooms.
Under a proposed plan, LCSD would fully resume in-person learning for kindergarten through fifth grade students at West Park Elementary School and Lake County Intermediate School with all students attending in-person classes each day.
At the Lake County Intermediate School, the district would keep sixth grade students split into cohorts attending in-person class on alternate days to accommodate for the grade’s large size. Students enrolled in strictly virtual learning would continue in that mode.
Lake County High School would largely continue with its current model for students in grades nine through 12, and may change procedures to allow for seventh and eighth grade students to go to class each day.
While considering these plans, LCSD gathered input from families and presented the results of a survey on in-person learning to the district’s board of education on Tuesday night after the Herald’s press time.
In light of the downgraded severity, both Leadville City Hall and the Lake County Courthouse reopened to foot traffic Monday, though both city and county governments are still encouraging people to make appointments for necessary business, and masks remain a requirement while inside.
As of Tuesday, each of Lake County’s neighboring counties were in either Level Yellow precautions or lower. Throughout the state, only Grand County remained in Level Orange restrictions as of Tuesday.
Lake County Public Health Agency reported it was monitoring seven active infections as of Monday, and reported two new cases attributed to community and household spread. The agency had distributed 1,431 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.