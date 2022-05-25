The Leadville Police Department (LPD) is introducing a bike patrol program for its community service officers.
The program is meant for summertime and will mainly focus on enforcing rules on the Mineral Belt Trail. Officers will make sure e-bikes aren’t going at an excessive speed (the Mineral Belt Trail speed limit is 15 mph). They will also keep an eye out for off-leash dogs and homeless encampments with illegal fires.
Typical job responsibilities of community service officers include enforcing municipal codes and parking rules.
On May 18, Police Chief Hal Edwards hosted a mountain bike training course with community service officers Destiny Barraza and Natalie Lopez, who will be participating in the bike patrol program.
LPD also had two new police officers sworn in during the May 17 City Council meeting: Wil Martin and Maria Porzelt. Edwards was also sworn in as police chief since he became POST certified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.