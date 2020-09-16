Here at the Lake County Recreation Department we like to keep those of all ages active! Check out all the fun activities we offer for ages 60+ that are (almost) all free to Lake County residents.
Aqua Stretch, held on Mondays from 10:30–11:15 a.m. at the Lake County Aquatic Center, focuses on low-intensity cardio and stretching. Participants can take advantage of the therapeutic qualities of the pool while getting in a light workout. Swimming knowledge is not a requirement.
Functional Fitness will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. This is a group-based exercise class that safely targets the whole body using gentle weight-bearing and resistance exercises, stretching routines and balance activities to strengthen bones and muscles, help posture and improve flexibility and balance.
Thai Chi for Better Balance will be held on Wednesdays from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at Huck Finn Ice Rink and Thursdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the aquatic center starting Wednesday, Sept. 30. The focus is on strong, fluid movements to help seniors regain their balance, increase body awareness to help prevent falls, increase safety and recapture motion.
Yoga is finally back, so please join us in welcoming Sarah Street. She has 14 years of experience teaching yoga to all levels. Whether you have tried yoga, or this is your first time, join us Friday mornings starting Sept. 25 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym.
Tsunami Fitness is a new program for advanced seniors to practice balance and exercise on a Tsunami Board in the pool. You must be able to get on the board several times by yourself to sign up for the class. The cost is $30 and will be on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. The first class will be on Sept. 16 at the aquatic center.
Pickleball will begin on Tuesday, October 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. Pickleball is a popular sport among seniors but is challenging enough for the competitive athlete. It is played with a large paddle, whiffle ball and a low net. All the equipment is provided; however, this program does have a fee. The cost is $30/session or $6/drop-in.
For any questions about any of our senior programs, contact Felicia at 719-486-7484 or ffederico@co.lake.co.us. If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation
