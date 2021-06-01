The Colorado Department of Transportation and APC Southern Construction will begin improvements to U.S. 24 and Hwy. 300 in Lake County beginning Monday, June 7. The project is part of the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Rural Paving Program, and will improve approximately 17 miles of U.S. 24, beginning south of Leadville at mile point 176 and continuing west to mile point 194. Work will take place on Hwy. 300 from mile point zero to 4.4. Motorists should anticipate one lane of alternating traffic and plan for travel delays of up to 15 minutes.
Work on both roadways includes resurfacing a total of approximately 21.4 miles, with deck milling, sealing and repaving at bridge structures, erosion control, guardrail replacement, signing and final striping. Shoulder widening on U.S. 24 will take place between mile points 178 and 181. The project is expected to be completed in October.
The project is aimed at enhancing safety for motorists traveling along the two-lane highway. Once the resurfacing work is completed, drivers will find a smoother roadway surface with new guardrails, new signage, high-visibility markings and stabilized shoulders.
Traffic impacts
Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching and driving through the work zone during work hours. Travel impacts for the project include:
— Project work hours are daylight hours, Monday through Friday. No weekend or nighttime work is currently anticipated.
— Expect travel delays of up to 15 minutes.
— Motorists will encounter brief closures with single-lane alternating traffic to allow trucks and equipment to enter and exit the work zone.
— The speed limit is reduced to 40 mph throughout the work zone.
— Crews will begin work at the east end of the project limits, on U.S. 24 at mile point 176.
— Flagging personnel will be on site to direct travelers through the area as construction equipment enters and exits the work zone.
— A 12-foot width restriction will be in place during project work hours.
— All business and residence access will be maintained, but may be temporarily altered.
For additional information about this project, contact the project team at 719-480-9890 or jlopez@apc.us.com. Visit the project web page for more information at https://www.codot.gov/projects/us24-leadville-south.
