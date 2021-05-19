To owner Lenny Stevens, Ahab & Absalom is a collaboration with the community.
“The best days at Ahab are kind of like the sitcom ‘Friends’ where everyone meets up at Central Perk and talks about their day,” Stevens said of his dream to create a coffee shop where casts of characters could scheme and create the future together.
When the coffee haven Ahab & Absalom first opened at 122 E. Seventh St., the shop didn’t have a formal sign. Stevens didn’t do any marketing or promotion, just opened the doors and let word of mouth spin its way around town. The sign didn’t come for three months.
“The day we opened, I think I sold two drinks. That’s like $10 of merchandise,” Stevens said. “Then a couple from Alabama came in who were visiting Leadville, and they left a massive tip. It’s eye opening how much small businesses rely on generosity to get going. Generosity is the engine driving us forward.”
Stevens, who is originally from Portland, Oregon, has been a daily coffee drinker since the age of 14. But his coffee obsession began in ernest while working at a Taiwanese restaurant in Boulder.
Stevens is currently a Ph.D. student in literature at the University of Birmingham in England, where he is studying John Milton’s “Paradise Lost.” His books and journals are often stacked in neat piles around the shop.
The coffee shop owner was first attracted to Leadville because it seemed to him to be a place where a lot of intriguing conversationalists hang out. “I’m attracted to oddballs,” Stevens explained. “Oddballs should gather.”
The coffee at Ahab & Absalom comes from Corvus Coffee in Denver. The most popular roast at the shop is Dead Reckoning, a Guatemalan and Ethiopian blend. It smells like cranberries and a hint of chocolate.
“I’m attracted to coffee because there’s something coffee does to our brains which generates the most interesting and rebellious thoughts,” Stevens said. “It’s the on-switch chemical.”
Stevens noted that Ahab and Absalom steps into a long historical tradition of coffee.
The Enlightenment writer Voltaire credited coffee for his masterpieces, allegedly downing 40 to 50 cups a day. Coffee was banned in Mecca in 1511 because it was seen as a stimulant for radical thinking; the governor in power at that time thought the elixar might unite his opposition. Sweden outlawed coffee in 1746, including a ban on “coffee paraphanalia,” with cops confiscating French presses and mugs.
There are many options for those who do not drink coffee. The matcha is single-origin from a farm in Japan and is usually served as a latte. The chai is from Sanctuary Chai in Boulder, and there are many realms of sweet and savory to choose from. Milk alternatives including soy, oat and almond.
Ahab and Absalom features wares from three different bakers.
The shop’s biscotti is made in Philadelphia by a man in his thirties with the help of his parents in Bucks County — it is a “hush, hush” family recipe.
Ahab and Absalom’s scones are a favorite of Stevens. “The texture is a kind of perfection,” the owner said. “Usually when I have scones, they’re dry and messy. These scones are moist and just the right amount of sweet.”
The shop’s vegan donuts are made in a variety of classic and inventive flavors, including frosted raspberry, coconut disco and maple syrup. There’s always a few gluten free options in the mix. The donuts bring in a rush on Friday mornings.
Ahab and Absalom gets its name from two Old Testament rulers with vastly different reputations.
Ahab was the seventh king of Israel, who, with his wife Jezebel, fell into wickedness and staged many false executions. Absalom was the third son of David, Prince of Israel. In the Bible, Absalom is described as the most handsome man in the kingdom, captivating the hearts of the people. The two characters represent the opposing forces of good and evil at play in the universe, something to contemplate while sipping on a mocha.
The soundtrack to Ahab and Absalom includes Roger and Hammerstein musicals like “My Fair Lady.” “Anyone who walks in will also be inundated with early 1990s music,” Stevens said. “We’re always taking requests for music.”
Stevens wants Ahab and Absalom’s space to be seen as: a “second living room” for the Leadville community, a time out from the hustle, a place to display art, view films, battle over trivia, meet up with book clubs, think thoughts, drink drinks, have a conversation, write a poem, draw a portrait.
Groucho La Mieux’s art show LAST WORD is currently up in the shop, alongside dried floral arrangements by Florista Spells and heady texts lining the entrance. Books for sale at the shop include the collected stories of Flannery O’Connor, “Moby Dick,” and a shelf for Leadville authors.
October will mark a transition for the space as Stevens plans to ask tough questions about the future of the coffee shop and how to make it a viable business year-round.
“We’ve had to jump through rings of fire to survive,” Stevens said. “I’m open to input from the community about what this space could one day become.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.