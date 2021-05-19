Leadville Racing sent two teams to Cortez to participate in the 12 Hours of Mesa Verde mountain bike race earlier this month. The competition had teammates take turns biking a 16-mile lap, with teams racing to complete as many laps as possible during the 12-hour relay.
Both teams earned podium finishes, with the girls team placing fourth and the boys placing fifth in their respected divisions. The girls team included Mitchek Colley, Cassidy Gillis, Elona Greene and Avery Milne. The boys team was made up of Josiah Horning, Matt Cairns and Matt Koch.
“The race was an excellent start to Leadville Racing’s upcoming summer race season,” Leadville Racing Coach Bruce Kelly said. “It should be noted that a good time was had by all.”
Leadville Racing’s participation in the endurance race was made possible by a group of sponsors, including Pedal Power Bike Shop, TiAmo Restaurant, Melanzana, Tennessee Pass Cook House, Leadville Dental Center and Robert Moehring Inc.
